Police officer knocked out while trying to shut down illegal house part in south London

Police were pelted with bottles as they tried to break up the party. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A number of police have been injured after breaking up an illegal house party in south London, with one officer knocked unconscious when drinks and other items were thrown at them.

Four people were arrested, with another 30 people handed fines totalling £800 at the party in Walworth, south London, on Sunday morning.

The officer was knocked unconscious while breaking up the party, which was discovered by police searching for suspects of a robbery.

Another police officer fractured their hand, with a total of eight officers suffered injuries from the assault.

The robbery suspects had been seen to running to an address on Hopwood Road, however when police entered the address at 5.30am they found a group of 30 people having a party.

When they arrived, the police were pelted with drinks and other items.

After the group became hostile towards officers, police left the house for their own safety and called on the support of backup units, who helped to finally shut down the party.

The partygoers have been branded "selfish and irresponsible" by police.

Chief Inspector Richard Blears, from the Central South Command Unit, which covers Southwark, said: “Restrictions are still in place to protect lives; every person who attended this illegal gathering has acted selfishly and irresponsibly and has potentially put others at risk.

“Not only that, but some have even gone as far as physically harming the officers who attended the scene, which is totally unacceptable.

"We will continue to enforce breaches of Covid-19 restrictions when they are alerted to us.”

Four arrests were made in connection with the robbery and the attacks on police.

A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery. A 19-year old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods after the victim’s stolen phone was found on his person. A 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assaulting a police officer, and a 17-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and handling stolen goods.

All four suspects were taken into custody at a South London police station, and were later bailed to return on date in late March.