Police probe suspected drug death of model who collapsed at music festival held on Belvoir Estate

Katya Kan, 35, collapsed at the Noisily Festival on July 8. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

Police are investigating the death of a model and artist who collapsed at a popular music festival in Leicestershire this month.

Katya Kan had been working as an artist at the Noisily Festival, located at the Duke of Rutland's lavish Belvoir Estate in Leicestershire, when she collapsed.

Those who were with her at the time say she had taken ecstasy, while police have said Ms Kan "may have taken an unknown substance which could have led to her becoming unwell".

After collapsing on July 8, Ms Kan was rushed to Nottingham's Queen Medical Centre, where she spent around a week in a coma.

Speaking after she collapsed, a friend of Ms Kan said: "She just became listless and wasn't dancing around anymore. I can't take it in at all."

Another said: "Katya got in with a trendy arty group and some of them were doing drugs. Afterwards they wrote on social media as if it was nothing. It sickens me... Katya didn't deserve this."

Meanwhile, her mum Galia, who was on holiday at the time, then saw photos of her daughter in hospital on social media, MailOnline reports.

The festival was at the Duke of Rutland's Belvoir Estate in Leicestershire. Picture: Getty

Speaking last night, she said: "I am still waiting for a police report to find out what exactly happened. All I know is Katya had a cardiac arrest at the festival."

Ms Kan studied at Edinburgh University before moving onto the Emily Carr University of Art and Design in Vancouver.

Her dad is author Alexander Kan, who used to live in North Korea before his family fled to Kazakhstan.

Leicestershire Police has confirmed it is investigating Ms Kan's death.