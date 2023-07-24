Teacher, 37, jailed for having sex with 15-year-old pupil in field working as construction site on temporary release

Barber was jailed for having sex with the child. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Will Taylor

A teacher who was jailed for having tex with a teenage pupil has been spotted working as a construction site guard during temporary release.

Kandice Barber, 37, had sex with the 15-year-old boy in a field while she worked at a Buckinghamshire school.

She is now working at a council site in Hounslow, West London, after taking a job with Wates as part of her rehabilitation programme.

Barber, a mother-of-three from Wendover, was spotted wearing an orange high-vis jacket and helmet as she worked at the gate to the site, where she checks security passes.

A source said: "She's attractive looking, so she's already proving a hit with the lads, who have no idea about her background.

"It's no secret she's a massive flirt and lots of the staff there have already noticed her."

She was said to have begun working at the site two months ago.

Kandice Barber was jailed for more than six years. Picture: Facebook

Barber was jailed for six years and two months in 2021.

She added herself to his Snapchat and within a week was exchanging sexual messages.

She sent him topless photos and a video of her masturbating, and later drove him to a field to have sex with him.

Judge Dhaliwal said: "All of these acts are tantamount to you grooming him and pulling him in, and with significant planning on your part."

Kandice Barber, pictured in 2020, has been spotted on a construction site. Picture: Alamy

In a victim statement summed up by prosecutor David Povall, the boy was said to have been caused "stress and anxiety" by Barber's trials.

"He is concerned his family and friends have also suffered," he said previously, adding that he blamed his worse-than-expected GCSE results on what happened.

The Ministry of Justice said prisoners are put under "tough risk assessments" before being allowed out.

Wates Construction told The Sun: "We provide placements to offenders as part of the Ministry of Justice's Release on Temporary Licence scheme.

"We work closely with the MoJ, have rigorous safeguarding processes in place, and are committed to ensuring the safety of the communities that we serve."