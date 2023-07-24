Hate preacher Anjem Choudary charged with three terror offences - including running terrorist group

Anjem Choudary has been charged with terror offences. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Anjem Choudary has been charged with three terror offences after being arrested last week - including allegations he directed a terrorist organisation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Muslim preacher Choudary, 56, was was charged on Sunday with membership of a proscribed organisation, addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and directing a terrorist organisation.

Police arrested Choudary last Monday, along with Khaled Hussein, a 28-year-old Canadian man who had flown into Heathrow.

Hussein was charged with membership of a proscribed organisation on Sunday. Both men are set to appear in court on Monday.

Read more: 39 terror plots foiled in five years - including attack plans on Pride and MPs - with Islamism the biggest threat

Read more: British ISIS terrorists 'planning major attack on UK soil,' says Iraq's chief counter terror officer

A spokesperson for the Met police said: "On Monday, 17 July, Met counter terrorism detectives investigating alleged membership of a proscribed organisation arrested a 56-year-old man in east London and a 28-year-old Canadian national at Heathrow Airport, after he arrived on a flight.

"They were held under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and detectives were granted warrants of further detention allowing them to detain the men until Monday, 24 July.

"Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, 24 July."