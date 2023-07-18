39 terror plots foiled in five years - including attack plans on Pride and MPs - with Islamism the biggest threat

18 July 2023, 15:34

Some 39 terrorist plots have been foiled in five years
Some 39 terrorist plots have been foiled in five years. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Some 39 terror plots have been foiled since 2018, with notable threats against Pride and members of Parliament, according to a report.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The risk from terrorism is "once again rising", the government's latest counter-terror strategy update (CONTEST) has warned. Nine attacks have taken place since 2018, when the strategy was last updated.

And home-grown terrorists are now "less predictable" and "harder to detect and investigate", the authors said.

Islamist radicals take up 75% of the time of MI5 counter-terror officers, with the remaining quarter focused on plots hatched by the far-right.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: "We now face a domestic terrorist threat which is less predictable, harder to detect and investigate; a persistent and evolving threat from Islamist terrorist groups overseas; and an operating environment where technology continues to provide both opportunity and risk to our counter-terrorism efforts.

Read more: Brit terror suspect accused of plotting with 'White Widow' Samantha Lewthwaite could be deported to UK this week

Read more: 'ISIS Beatle' Aine Davis, 38, appears in UK court charged with terrorism offences

One terror attack targeted Liverpool Women's Hospital
One terror attack targeted Liverpool Women's Hospital. Picture: Getty

"We therefore judge that the risk from terrorism is once again rising."

The 39 foiled 'late-stage' attacks included targeting public figures like MPs, events like Pride, and "iconic" sites in London.

CONTEST said that there was "a persistent and evolving threat from Islamist terrorist groups overseas".

The UK's main domestic terror threat comes from Islamist terrorism, which accounts for about two-thirds of attacks since 2018, about three quarters of counter-terror MI5 resources and nearly two-thirds of people locked up for terrorism offences.

ISIS and Al-Qaeda are declining as influences on Islamist terrorists within the UK, the report said. "The absence of mass-appeal individuals linked to these groups, and the continuing societal shift to an online world have led to issues and grievances from a wider range of sources becoming ideological influences and drivers".

Read more: British ISIS terrorists 'planning major attack on UK soil,' says Iraq's chief counter terror officer

LBC: Ben Kentish discusses the 'dangers' of politicians overlooking far-right terrorism

The rest largely comes from terrorists driven by extreme right-wing ideology, according to CONTEST.

The strategy said that "unlike Islamist terrorist groups, extreme right-wing terrorists are not typically organised into formal groups with leadership hierarchies and territorial ambitions, but informal online communities which facilitate international links."

Terror attacks in Northern Ireland have persisted in recent years, but the response to them is managed by a different organisation. CONTEST said that between 2018 and April 2023, there were eight national security attacks in Northern Ireland, with police, soldiers and prison officers the primary targets.

Sir David Amess was killed in 2021
Sir David Amess was killed in 2021. Picture: Alamy

The nine terror attacks that have taken place in the UK since 2018, killing six and injuring 20.

The attacks are:

  • Manchester Victoria in December 2018, a stabbing attack where Mahdi Mohamud, who shouted "Allahu Akbar", wounded three people in a railway station
  • Stanwell in March 2019, where Vincent Fuller stabbed a teenager in Surrey because he wanted to "murder a Muslim"
  • Fishmongers’ Hall in November 2019, where Islamist terrorist Usman Khan killed a woman and a man in London
  • HMP Whitemoor in January 2020, where two inmates wounded a warder in an "ISIS-inspired" attack
  • Streatham High Road in February 2020, where Sudesh Amman stabbed two people in south London
  • Forbury Gardens in Reading in June 2020, where Libyan refugee Khairi Saadallah stabbed three men to death and wounded three more
  • The murder of Sir David Amess in October 2021 by Ali Harbi Ali
  • The attempted bombing of Liverpool Women’s Hospital in November 2021 by Emad al-Swealmeen
  • The firebombing of Dover migrant centre in October 2022 by Andrew Leak, a far-right terrorist who then killed himself

Some 232 people are in prison for terror offences in the UK.

The strategy said: "Those convicted of terrorism or a related offence may continue to pose a threat; four of the nine declared terrorist attacks in the UK since 2018 were perpetrated by serving or recently released prisoners."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An expert told LBC that planes can struggle to take off in extremely hot temperatures

Fears over holiday flights as expert warns planes can struggle to take off in searing heat

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv

Protesters block roads in ‘day of disruption’ against judicial overhaul plan

A firefighter stands next to a dog as he watches smoke billowing from a fire in Pournari village near Athens, Greece

France and Italy send firefighting planes to Greece as wildfires burn

Donald Trump

Trump ‘notified he is target of US probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election’

New Look is to close more stores after already shutting eight this year.

Huge fashion retailer to close more branches in coming weeks in another blow to UK high street – is your local affected?

Drury is accused of carrying out the attack the day after the couple buried their daughter Lorena last year

TOWIE star Lauren Goodger's ex denies assaulting her the day after they buried their daughter

Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas

‘American soldier in North Korean custody after crossing border from South’

A fallen tree blocks a road amid the passage of Typhoon Talim in Qinzhou in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

Classes cancelled and public transport halted as typhoon slams into China

Another person has been caught vandalising the ancient amphitheatre.

Teenage girl, 17, is second person to vandalise Rome’s ancient Colosseum in a month as she could face €15,000 fine

Exterior view of the grain storage terminal during a visit of United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres

Russia targets Ukraine Black Sea port of Odesa after halting grain export deal

London Underground staff will go on strike for four consecutive days next week

Rail strike followed by 'severe disruption' of Tube strike next week - here’s what you need to know

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym.

Ukrainian refugee who shacked up with Brit dad on the run 'after biting police officer and missing court date'

Temperatures have remained lower in the UK than the rest of Europe

Met Office gives verdict on whether UK will hit 40C this summer as Europe bakes in Charon heatwave

Brits have been warned to stay indoors

British tourists warned to 'stay indoors' as heatwave bakes Europe amid fears continent could see hottest day yet

Tom Cruise reportedly joined in negotiations last month.

Tom Cruise joins negotiations between striking Hollywood actors and stars join picket lines

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate kept under house arrest as human trafficking case continues

Latest News

See more Latest News

The US Air Force released video of a Russian SU-35 near a MQ-9 Reaper drone

Moment Russia fighter jet flies 'dangerously' close to US special forces surveillance plane
Tourists cool off at the Lions fountain in Rome

Heatwave grips Mediterranean as fires hit Spain, Switzerland and Greece

Carla Foster will be released from prison

Mother-of-three who obtained abortion tablets to end pregnancy during lockdown to be freed from jail
A cylindrical object is seen on the beach in Green Head, Australia

Mystery object found on Australian beach ‘may be space junk’

A stock image of a man using a laptop computer

US announces cybersecurity labelling programme for smart devices

Ryan Giggs' charges have been dropped, after he was accused of attacking ex-girlfriend Kate Greville

Ryan Giggs 'deeply relieved' as retrial dropped after prosecutors withdraw allegations he assaulted ex-girlfriend
The migrant barge Bibby Stockholm arrived in Portland on Tuesday

'We don’t want them here': Moment rival protest groups clash on docks as barge for asylum seekers arrives in Dorset
Sir Mark Rowley said there would be more 'visible' policing on the streets of London

More 'visible' policing on London's streets to help restore trust, Met Chief tells LBC

Two separate fires have been tearing through Greece amid a scorching heatwave

Greek authorities evacuate 1200 children from summer camp after forest fire breaks out in popular beach town
The UK is Europe's biggest cocaine market. NCA intelligence led to the seizure of 250 tonnes of class A drugs worldwide last year

Cocaine use up by a quarter in some UK cities, NCA warns after study of waste water

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Llwynywermod is reportedly being rented out to holidaymakers.

Inside King Charles’ £1.2m cottage with a ballroom and 192 acres of land – and it could be available to holidaymakers
It was Princess Charlotte's first appearance at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte and Prince George break historic Wimbledon rule as major exception made for royals
The royals arrived on the final day of Wimbledon for the men's final

Princess Charlotte steals the show as she makes first appearance at Wimbledon for men's final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lewis Goodall

'Is this Britain's last day as a humane country?', asks Lewis Goodall as Illegal Immigration Bill is finalised
Tom and Nuclear Minister

Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case, says Nuclear Minister
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: It's 'remarkably reductive' to define a degree's value by financial return

Liam Kavanagh and Rupert Read, Co-Directors of the Climate Majority Project, write of how we can fight the climate crisis.

People know time’s up for a safe climate. What’s next?

Lewis Goodall

Lewis Goodall questions whether the country 'desires' a Labour government

Tom Swarbrick and Minister for higher education

Higher Education Minister expands on recruitment limits on 'Mickey Mouse' degrees

Matt Frei on inheritance tax proposal

'A desperate sop to ageing Tory voters': Matt Frei outlines the government's proposed plans to scrap inheritance tax
Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis

Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis
Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors
Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit