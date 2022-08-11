'ISIS Beatle' Aine Davis charged with terror offences after being deported to UK from Turkey

Aine Davis has been charged with various terror offences. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA

By Sophie Barnett

A British man accused of being the fourth member of the 'ISIS Beatles' has been charged with terror offences after returning to the UK from Turkey.

Aine Leslie Davis, 38, of no fixed address, was arrested on Wednesday evening after arriving into Luton airport.

He has since been charged with various terrorism offences under sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act, 2000, the Metropolitan Police said, following an investigation by the it's Counter Terrorism Command.

Davis has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later this morning, Thursday, 11 August.

He has previously denied being one of the 'Beatles' - who were given the nickname by western hostages in Syria because of their English accents.

A spokesman for the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division said: "The CPS authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Aine Leslie Junior Davis for terrorism offences in 2014, and after being deported to England by Turkish authorities he has been arrested at Luton airport following his return to the UK.

"Mr Davis, 38, has been charged with terrorism offences and possession of a firearm for a purpose connected with terrorism.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Davis are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

US authorities have said the 'Beatles' group killed 27 hostages, beheading several of them.

Videos of the murders were sent around the world, causing outrage.

'Beatles' cell ringleader Mohammed Emwazi, widely known as Jihadi John, was killed in a drone strike in 2015.

Londoner Alexanda Kotey was jailed in the US in April for his part in the torture and murder of American hostages.

His co-defendant, El Shafee Elsheikh, will be sentenced in August for his role in the plot.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We will always ensure the safety and security of the UK, and will not allow anything to jeopardise this."

"We can confirm that a British national has been deported from Turkey to the UK, but it would be inappropriate to comment further while police enquiries are ongoing."