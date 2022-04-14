Breaking News

British 'Isis Beatle' El Shafee Elsheikh guilty of hostage taking after US trial

14 April 2022, 18:13 | Updated: 14 April 2022, 18:46

isis beatle
British 'Isis Beatle' El Shafee Elsheikh guilty of hostage taking after US trial. Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

An ex-British ISIS jihadist El Shafee Elsheikh has been found guilty of hostage-taking and conspiring to murder journalists and aid workers in Syria.

Prosecutors argued Elsheikh was a member of the 'ISIS Beatles' - a cell of four British-born jihadists who were said to be involved in the murders of US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and relief workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

The 33-year old - known as 'Jihadi George' and 'Jihadi Ringo' was found guilty on all counts following a jury trial in Virginia, just outside Washington, on charges including lethal hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit murder.

The jury delivered the guilty verdict after just five hours of deliberation.

Defence lawyers acknowledged that Elsheikh joined the Islamic State group, but said prosecutors failed to prove he was a Beatle.

The guilty finding came even though none of the surviving hostages could identify Elsheikh as one of their captors.

Elsheikh stood motionless and gave no visible reaction as the verdict was read. He now faces up to a life sentence in prison.

The court in Virginia heard that the accused played a key role in keeping over 20 Western hostages in Syria from 2012 to 2015.

Read More: British jihadist denies membership of ISIS Beatles terror cell in landmark US trial

They also heard the horrifying accounts that he was responsible for "unrelenting and unpredictable" torture. This included "going away beatings", and beating one captive 25 times after learning it was his 25th birthday.

isis beatle
Prosecutor John Gibbs said Mr Elsheikh was known for his British accent and particular brutality toward ISIS hostages. Picture: Alexandria Sheriff's Office

Mr Elsheikh is one of two of the accused group to go on trial in the US along with Alexanda Kotey.

Aine Lesley Davis was convicted and jailed in Turkey. British citizen Mohammed Emwazi - known as 'Jihadi John' - who wielded the knife in the beheading videos was killed in a drone strike in 2015.

Prosecutor John Gibbs said Mr Elsheikh was known for his British accent and particular brutality toward ISIS hostages.

"All [the hostages] experienced brutal mistreatment at the hands of the British men they called the Beatles" and Mr Elsheikh "seemed to get satisfaction from physically abusing the hostages."

He added: "All said the three British men who held them were utterly terrifying. The abuse was unrelenting and unpredictable."

The hostages were said to have been forced to fight each-other, water-boarded and regularly beaten.

The prosecution went on to say there was often no explanation to the violence. "If a hostage looked at any of the three men, they would be beaten," Gibbs said.

"In fact, they did not have to do anything to be beaten."

The court was shown the ISIS propaganda videos that included the beheadings of James Foley and Steven Sotloff. Also described was the experience of relief worker Kayla Mueller, who was torture and repeatedly raped by ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before she was killed.

Spanish journalist Javier Espinosa, who spent three months as an ISIS hostage, said Mr Elsheikh was the "most crazy one."

He added Elsheikh was "the one who was leading the others."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lorena tried to flee the house and save her two young children

Pictured: Children, 3 and 5, who died after house fire as neighbours tried to save them

Breaking
Imran Ahmad Khan will resign as MP for Wakefield

Imran Ahmad Khan: MP resigns after being found guilty of sexually assaulting 15-year-old

Holidaymakers were today facing travel chaos as millions of people set off for four-day trips for the Easter weekend.

Easter kicks off with travel chaos on the roads and in airports

le pen

France could be next to leave EU in secret 'Frexit' plan if Le Pen wins, warns Macron

The first photo of the British volunteer captured by invading forces in Ukraine has emerged

First photo of battered Brit captured by Russians in Mariupol's last stand emerges

doctor

Ex-GP who attacked victims in their homes guilty of more than 50 sex crimes

Hankey admitted touching a girl

Darts world champion Ted Hankey admits sexually assaulting woman

Lalene Malik, 23, did not realise she was pregnant

Student unaware she was pregnant due to botched blood test until she gave birth in toilet bowl
Married GP Goksel Celikkol has been struck off after having a relationship with a patient 31 years his junior in exchange for sleeping pills.

Married GP, 78, struck off over 'sex for pills' relationship with patient, 47

Olwage was convicted at Winchester Crown Court

Met Police detective found guilty after trying to meet girl, 13, for sex

The Queen leaving the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey on 17 April, 2021.

The Queen pulls out of Easter Sunday service for first time in 50 years

Here's how the Royal Mail deliveries times are affected by the Easter weekend

Do Royal Mail deliver on Good Friday and Bank Holiday Monday?

Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter

Elon Musk offers to buy up Twitter in $43bn dollar takeover

Game of Thrones star Joseph Gatt has been arrested on suspicion of child sex charges.

Game of Thrones star arrested on child sex charges

Detectives are investigating two murders in Ireland

Irish police probe ‘serial killer link’ after two victims found mutilated in their homes

Brits are set for a baking Easter Bank Holiday weekend with highs of 22C forecast tomorrow in London and across the south of the country.

Baking Bank Holiday: UK to bask in 22C over Easter weekend

Latest News

See more Latest News

Subway Shooting

Brooklyn subway attack suspect held without bail

American Hostages-Beheadings

Briton convicted as ‘Beatle’ in Islamic State beheadings trial
The Russian missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet

Russian warship badly damaged after Ukrainians claim strike

Pope Francis hoists the Godspell book during a Chrism Mass inside St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican

Pope Francis visits Italian prison for Holy Week foot-washing ritual
Letizia Battaglia

Photographer Letizia Battaglia, who shot life and death in Palermo, dies aged 87
Moskva

Fate of Russian warship unclear after Ukrainians claim strike
Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt marry in Mumbai

Stranded people stand in front of a bridge that was swept away in Ntuzuma, outside Durban, South Africa

Floods in South Africa’s Durban area kill more than 300

Kristalina Georgieva

Ukraine war and inflation threaten global economy, says IMF chief
Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson to remember DJ life in New York in upcoming book

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller
'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists
Rwanda migrant deal makes Brits people traffickers, caller cries

Rwanda migrant deal turns Brits into people traffickers, caller cries
'You don't want them here!': Sadiq Khan's clash with caller who says Rwanda plans 'good idea'

'You don't want them here!': Sadiq Khan's clash with caller who backs Rwanda plans
Sadiq Khan attacks PM's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing

Sadiq Khan attacks PM's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing
The Secretary of State for Wales defended the Prime Minister over partygate fines

Nick Ferrari challenges Welsh Secretary over Boris Johnson's partygate fine
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 13/04 | Watch again

Tory MP: Partygate fines were 'a bit harsh' on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak

Tory MP: Partygate fines 'a bit harsh' on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak
Ruby was speaking to the LBC Legal Hour

Does the PM now have a criminal conviction? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains
From Covid infection to being fined: Eddie Mair's painstaking timeline on partygate and Boris

From Covid infection to the fine: Eddie Mair's painstaking timeline on partygate and Boris

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police