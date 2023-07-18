Brit terror suspect accused of plotting with 'White Widow' Samantha Lewthwaite could be deported to UK this week

Grant lived with Samantha Lewthwaite. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A terror suspect who was accused of plotting with the notorious "White Widow" Samantha Lewthwaite could be deported to the UK this week.

Jermaine Grant has served nine years for possessing bomb-making materials and forging immigration papers in a Kenyan prison after being arrested in Mombasa.

Police there claimed he was part of a plan targeting hotels used by tourists, but a court acquitted him of the conspiracy.

Now out of jail, Grant is due to appear in court as part of a bid to get him deported. He could return to Britain if a High Court judge agrees to it.

The 40-year-old, from Newham, East London, has not been convicted of an offence in the UK.

Security services could end up using "TPIMs", terrorism prevention and investigation measures, which help monitor people that are not being prosecuted and can't be deported.

Jermaine Grant could be deported. Picture: Alamy

People subjected to it could be made to wear electronic tags and have their social contacts limited.

Grant was caught in the Mombasa flat he shared with Lewthwaite, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Lewthwaite, who was born in the UK, is believed to have fled elsewhere in Africa.

Her husband, Germaine Lindsay, was one of the four suicide bombers who killed 52 people in the London bombings in 2005.

Interpol issued a red notice for her and accused her of being part of the East African terror group al-Shabaab.