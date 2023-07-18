Wife, 69, killed in suspected murder-suicide 'had left husband for new man' before shooting

Rose and Robert Jobson died in a shooting on Friday. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

A woman who was killed in a suspected murder-suicide in Lincolnshire had left her husband for a new man, neighbours have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rose Jobson, 69, was found dead at the home she shared with husband Robert Jobson on Friday, July 14, on the grounds of the shooting club they ran.

The 84-year-old man was also found dead as Humberside Police opened a murder investigation but said they are not looking for any other suspects.

Humberside Police was called to the White Lodge Shooting School near Thornton Abbey at about 3.40pm after a report of a concern for safety.

Read more: Two mothers jailed for 10 years after ‘Halloween horror movie’ attack on woman while wearing ‘clown masks’

Officers believe a shotgun that was stored at the site was used in the shooting.

It has now been claimed claimed Rose had left Robert for a man she met at their shooting school.

Andrew Farrow, a next-door neighbour who had taken lessons from Robert, said: "It is very sad. We heard a couple of weeks ago that the couple had split up and the Rose had a new partner.

The couple had separated, neighbours claimed. Picture: Social media

"Robert was not happy with the new relationship and we don't believe it was an amicable situation."

He told MailOnline: "As far as we were aware Rose was still living at the house and Robert had gone to stay with a friend in the nearby village of East Holton.

"It was no secret locally that she had a new partner who she had met at the shooting school. There was a village gathering at the weekend and that was being said.

Read more: Pensioner, 83, dies after colliding with pedestrian as police search for female witness seen on CCTV

"We are all shocked and saddened. It is a tragedy."

He said the shooting school, which offered clay shooting, archery and air rifles for people aged 10 and above, had temporarily closed.

An update on the shooting school's website, posted on June 3, said: "Unfortunately due to personal injury the shooting school will be closed temporarily. Sorry for any inconvenience."

Rose described the school as a "relaxed, friendly establishment" on her LinkedIn.

Rose was found dead in a suspected murder-suicide. Picture: Humberside Police

Another neighbour said their bodies were found in front of the home. Rose had told Robert about her now boyfriend, it was claimed.

"The couple had separated last month. Rose had a new boyfriend and Rob was fuming when he found out. He couldn't bear losing his lovely wife to another man," they said, adding that the couple was "well known" and "well liked".

Another said their business was successful and the deaths had "rocked the whole community", adding: "They've been here for more than 30 years and were experts in their field of clay pigeon shooting. We heard it was a murder suicide. It is tragic and we are all terribly shocked."

Robert Jobson was found dead. Picture: Humberside Police

Rose's LinkedIn profile said she had won team silver with England at the World Shooting Championships held in New Zealand in 2002 and was the British All Round Ladies' Champion in 1998.

Her husband had also represented England and was a coach for more than 50 years.

Humberside Police's Chief Inspector Al Curtis, from the Major Crime Team, said: "Both Robert and Rose's families continue to be supported by specially trained officers as they come to terms with their loss. My thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.

"Understandably, a tragic incident like this will cause shock amongst the community, and my officers continue to support local residents by conducting house to house visits to offer reassurance and engage with the community as they come to terms with what has happened.

"We can confirm we are not looking for anyone else in relation to their deaths. If anyone has any concerns, please speak to our officers."