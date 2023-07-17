Pensioner, 83, dies after colliding with pedestrian as police search for female witness seen on CCTV

Detectives want to trace a woman (L) after Ms Zanna (R) died when she was hit by a pedestrian. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Asher McShane

An elderly woman died after colliding with a pedestrian in a street in north London.

Inelfa Zanna, 83, was walking along Seven Sisters road in Islington, near the junction with Eburne Road when she ‘collided with another pedestrian,’ police said.

She suffered a number of injuries and was hospitalised but died of an infection on 23 December 2021.

Detectives have now said they want to trace a woman who may have witnessed the collision between Inelfa and the pedestrian.

Detective Inspector Anna Deighton, from the local policing team in Islington, said: "Inelfa's family need to know the exact circumstances of the incident in which she suffered serious injuries.

"If you are the woman in the picture, or if you know can identify her, please call us on 101 quoting 2501/06Dec."