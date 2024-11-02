Police probing Russell Brand over historic sex offence allegations 'hand CPS file' to consider charges

2 November 2024, 20:55 | Updated: 2 November 2024, 21:27

Russell Brand outside the Trew Era community cafe in Hoxton funded using money from the sales of his book 'Revolution'
Russell Brand outside the Trew Era community cafe in Hoxton funded using money from the sales of his book 'Revolution'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police investigating historical sex offence allegations against Russell Brand are understood to have submitted a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The controversial comic has been interviewed three times by police following a 2023 investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.

The joint investigation made allegations of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse by the broadcaster and comic.

Brand, 49, continues to strenuously denied any wrongdoing and says relationships were "always consensual".

The claims, which surfaced in September 2023, relate to incident that are said to have occurred between 2006 and 2013.

Russell Brand arriving by car at his live event on Saturday night at Troubadour Theatre amid allegations made against him of sexual assault Wembley Park, North West London, England, United Kingdom 16th September 2023 Credit: Jeff Gilbert/Alamy Live News
Russell Brand arriving by car at his live event on Saturday night at Troubadour Theatre amid allegations made against him of sexual assault Wembley Park, North West London, England, United Kingdom 16th September 2023 Credit: Jeff Gilbert/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

It's a period in which Brand held several high-profile jobs, including at Channel 4 and BBC Radio 2.

Since the allegations first surfaced in October, Brand is believed to have been questioned by police three times.

Word of the file being handed to the CPS follows an investigation by Channel 4 which concluded there is "no evidence" to suggest bosses were aware of allegations made against Russell Brand during his stint working for the broadcaster.

Channel 4 CEO, Alex Mahon, said managers were unaware of "serious" sexual assault allegations made against the comedian and actor following a joint investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches programme and The Sunday Times.

Read more: Russell Brand hugs Bear Grylls in the River Thames after being baptised in a bid to ‘leave behind his sins’

Read More: Model, 24, issues stark warning to all women after losing both legs due to correct use of tampons

"A file of evidence has now been passed to the CPS for their consideration," the Met confirmed on Saturday.

"As part of the investigation, a man in his 40s has been interviewed by officers under caution on three separate occasions.

Fiel photo dated 16/09/23 of Russell Brand leaving the Troubabour Wembley Park theatre in north-west London. Prosecutors are considering whether to bring charges against the actor and comedian over allegations of historical sexual abuse.
Fiel photo dated 16/09/23 of Russell Brand leaving the Troubabour Wembley Park theatre in north-west London. Prosecutors are considering whether to bring charges against the actor and comedian over allegations of historical sexual abuse. Picture: Alamy

"These interviews related to a number of non-recent sexual offences which are alleged to have taken place both in and outside of London.

"Officers continue to support the CPS as part of their investigation."

It follows recent reports that Russell Brand has been pictured hugging his friend Bear Grylls in the River Thames moments after he was baptised.

TV personality and adventurer, Grylls, was in attendance for Brand's baptism in the River Thames in May this year.

A post was uploaded by the comic captioned: "Me, Bear Grylls, The River Thames and of course, The Holy Spirit."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

'I've got one vote, I'm going to use it': Harrison Ford backs Kamala Harris in rare presidential endorsement

'I've got one vote, I'm going to use it': Harrison Ford backs Kamala Harris in rare presidential endorsement

Scale of King Charles' earnings exposed as royals rake in 'millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS and military

Royal property portfolio sees King 'earn millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS, military and state schools

Four girls suffer 'potentially life-changing injuries' during visit to UK fast-food restaurant

Four girls suffer 'potentially life-changing injuries' during visit to UK fast-food restaurant

Firearms officer who shot and killed Jean Charles de Menezes following failed 21/7 attacks speaks for the first time

Firearms officer who shot and killed Jean Charles de Menezes following failed 21/7 attacks breaks silence 20 years on

Police Line Do Not Cross ribbon on a London street following a suspected bomb reported in the area.

Schoolgirl, 10, dies after being bitten by family dog in North Yorkshire as police launch launch investigation

WATCH: Three family members of Sara Sharif were arrested at Gatwick Airport for her muder

WATCH: Moment police board plane and arrest fugitive family of schoolgirl Sara Sharif on suspicion of murder

Craig pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual offences against a teenage pupil

Ex-teacher jailed after he 'groomed' and sexually assaulted pupil in classroom cupboard

A 22-year-old woman died from a stab injury at Spenlow House on Jamaica Road, Bermondsey

Boy, 17, jailed for stabbing woman, 22, to death in 'laughing gas-fuelled row' on Christmas Eve

Jackie Scully will trek 100km across the Sahara desert to mark 10 years since she was given the all-clear

Breast cancer survivor to trek 100km across Sahara desert to mark 10 years since getting all-clear

Flooding And Heavy Rain In Valencia Region Of Spain

What we have seen in Spain these last days is a preview of the future if we do not take action on climate change

Kemi Badenoch has been elected as the new Conservative Party leader

New Tory leader Kemi Badenoch says 'huge job' ahead involves 'people we want to bring back to Conservative Party'

Janey Godley has died at the age of 63

Scottish comedian Janey Godley died in hospital 'surrounded by her loved ones' aged 63 following battle with cancer

Exclusive
Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci says 'garbage' comments made at Trump rally have 'lit up' Puerto Ricans - and could swing election

billy nighy

Billy Nighy 'stole complete works of Shakespeare from library' to prepare for drama school audition

v

Winner in Conservative leadership contest to be announced this morning

Palma is on lockdown amid warnings of heavy rain

Majorca on lockdown as tourist hotspot faces flooding horror after storm kills more than 200

Latest News

See more Latest News

UK GP visiting senior woman at home

Care homes and GPs could face closure under Labour tax plans, health leaders warn

Rebekah Vardy 'threatens to reignite war with Coleen Rooney'

Rebekah Vardy launches appeal against Wagatha Christie £1.8m costs ruling

Alexandra Palace Hosts Its Annual Fireworks Display Ahead Of Bonfire Night

Bonfire night 2024 forecast: What will the weather be like for fireworks night?

Darrian Williams

Two teen boys found guilty after 16-year-old stabbed to death by masked attackers in Bristol park
Westminster Protest

'Betrayed' farmers to protest over Labour's inheritance tax raid - as Chancellor insists changes are 'fair'
The teen was left to die by the side of road.

Six teenagers arrested after 13-year-old girl left with life-threatening injuries in East Yorkshire stabbing
Israel claims to have killed a high-ranking member of Hamas

Israel 'eliminates' one of Hamas' last high-ranking officials

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Claw hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked sleeping students and teacher handed life sentence

Pictured: Public schoolboy, 17, who attacked sleeping students and teacher with hammers he kept 'for zombie apocalypse'
Emergency and rescue personnel work at the site where a concrete outdoor roof of a train station collapsed in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad

Train station canopy collapses in Serbia, killing 8 people in horror accident, with more victims still trapped in rubble

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News