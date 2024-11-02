Police probing Russell Brand over historic sex offence allegations 'hand CPS file' to consider charges

Russell Brand outside the Trew Era community cafe in Hoxton funded using money from the sales of his book 'Revolution'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police investigating historical sex offence allegations against Russell Brand are understood to have submitted a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The controversial comic has been interviewed three times by police following a 2023 investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.

The joint investigation made allegations of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse by the broadcaster and comic.

Brand, 49, continues to strenuously denied any wrongdoing and says relationships were "always consensual".

The claims, which surfaced in September 2023, relate to incident that are said to have occurred between 2006 and 2013.

Russell Brand arriving by car at his live event on Saturday night at Troubadour Theatre amid allegations made against him of sexual assault Wembley Park, North West London, England, United Kingdom 16th September 2023 Credit: Jeff Gilbert/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

It's a period in which Brand held several high-profile jobs, including at Channel 4 and BBC Radio 2.

Since the allegations first surfaced in October, Brand is believed to have been questioned by police three times.

Word of the file being handed to the CPS follows an investigation by Channel 4 which concluded there is "no evidence" to suggest bosses were aware of allegations made against Russell Brand during his stint working for the broadcaster.

Channel 4 CEO, Alex Mahon, said managers were unaware of "serious" sexual assault allegations made against the comedian and actor following a joint investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches programme and The Sunday Times.

"A file of evidence has now been passed to the CPS for their consideration," the Met confirmed on Saturday.

"As part of the investigation, a man in his 40s has been interviewed by officers under caution on three separate occasions.

Fiel photo dated 16/09/23 of Russell Brand leaving the Troubabour Wembley Park theatre in north-west London. Prosecutors are considering whether to bring charges against the actor and comedian over allegations of historical sexual abuse. Picture: Alamy

"These interviews related to a number of non-recent sexual offences which are alleged to have taken place both in and outside of London.

"Officers continue to support the CPS as part of their investigation."

It follows recent reports that Russell Brand has been pictured hugging his friend Bear Grylls in the River Thames moments after he was baptised.

TV personality and adventurer, Grylls, was in attendance for Brand's baptism in the River Thames in May this year.

A post was uploaded by the comic captioned: "Me, Bear Grylls, The River Thames and of course, The Holy Spirit."