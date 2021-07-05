Police search for British woman, 28, missing in Japan

5 July 2021, 14:22

Alice Hodgkinson, 28, went missing from Kanagawa.
Alice Hodgkinson, 28, went missing from Kanagawa. Picture: Twitter

By Emma Soteriou

Police are searching for a 28-year-old British woman who has reportedly been missing in Japan for almost a week.

Alice Hodgkinson, 28, failed to turn up for work at an English language school in Tokyo on 1 July and had not been seen for some time before that.

Police and family were notified about her disappearance by her employer, she had not been seen by her housemates for around two weeks.

Her family told The Telegraph it is "completely out of character" for her to not be in regular contact.

There have been calls from former colleagues at the Shane English School Japan for information on Ms Hodgkinson's disappearance.

She went to Japan in March 2020 and had been out there teaching at the language school ever since.

Despite working in Tokyo, Ms Hodgkinson lived in Kanagawa, Japan.

Police recently went to her home again as a part of the ongoing investigation, Ms Hodgkinson's brother revealed in a Facebook post.

He said that Nottinghamshire Police are working with police in Japan to deliver updates to the family.

Nottinghamshire Police have been contacted for comment.

