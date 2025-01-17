Police seize Tesla cybertruck from petrol station as they 'aren't road legal in the UK'

17 January 2025, 11:13 | Updated: 17 January 2025, 11:25

Police confiscated the massive truck on Tuesday.
Police confiscated the massive truck on Tuesday. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Henry Moore

A motorist has had their Tesla Cybertruck, which is illegal to drive in the UK, seized by police.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The hulking black four-by-four, which costs around £48,000 for a base model, was spotted by police in Whitefield, Bury on Tuesday.

Elon Musk’s Tesla launched the divisive vehicle in 2019, promising it would be the future of electric trucks.

Since then, however, Cybertrucks have been marred with technical faults and controversy.

In a social media post, Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers from #GMPTransportUnit stopped this Tesla Cybertruck in #Whitefield last night.

Read more: Legendary actress Dame Joan Plowright dies aged 95

Elon Musk unveiling the Tesla Cybertruck
Elon Musk unveiling the Tesla Cybertruck. Picture: Getty

“The driver was a permanent UK resident but the vehicle was registered and insured abroad which is prohibited in the UK.

“The Tesla Cybertruck is not road legal in the UK and does not hold a certificate of conformity.

“Whilst this may seem trivial to some, legitimate concerns exist around the safety of other road users or pedestrians if they were involved in a collision with a Cybertruck.

“The vehicle was subsequently seized under S165 of the Road Traffic Act and the driver reported.”

The bullet-proof electric truck is banned in the UK as it is yet to complete the required safety checks.

Tesla was forced to recall thousands of Cybertrucks in April 2024, after concerns arose over their safety pedals.

In December, the company recalled almost 700,000 of its electric vehicles because of an issue with the warning light on the tyre pressure monitoring system.

Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck vehicles were at risk of the fault.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Israeli security cabinet recommends approving Gaza ceasefire deal as hostages to be released in days

Olaf Scholz

Musk support for European far-right ‘completely unacceptable’ – German leader

Missing sisters made earlier visit to Aberdeen bridge hours before disappearance, CCTV reveals

Missing sisters made earlier visit to Aberdeen bridge hours before disappearance, CCTV reveals

Donald Trump is sworn in as 45th President of the United States on 20 January 2017 with his 3rd wife Melania holding the Bible.

What will happen at Donald Trump's inauguration? Timings, how to watch and everything else you need to know

Abbe Pierre

Church calls for judicial investigation into Abbe Pierre amid new abuse claims

Iranian and Russian leaders shake hands

Russian and Iranian leaders meet before signing partnership treaty

The UK and Poland will start work on a new defence and security agreement on Friday, when Sir Keir Starmer travels to the eastern European country for talks.

UK and Poland unite to launch landmark defence and security pact

Joe Biden smiles

Biden sets record by commuting sentences of 2,500 people over drug offences

Joan Plowright has padded away aged 95

Legendary actress Dame Joan Plowright dies aged 95

Destroyed buildings are seen from an U.S. Air Force plane flying over the Gaza Strip

Israel’s security cabinet convenes over deal to release hostages and pause war

Jake Fahri, 35, the killer of Jimmy Mizen, was arrested and recalled to prison

Drill rapper who killed schoolboy Jimmy Mizen recalled to prison after 'shamelessly boasting' about crime

Inspector Ross Meredith took to social media to compare climate activists to “special needs kids".

Police inspector sacked after comparing Just Stop Oil protestors to ‘special needs kids’

Dame Andrea Jenkyns said the Tories forced her mother to do diversity training

Tories 'forced former MP’s mother to do diversity training after she liked immigration post'

A picture of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is seen on the vehicle during a rally to oppose his impeachment

Investigators seek formal arrest for impeached South Korean President

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi speak to the media

Pakistani court sentences Imran Khan to 14 years in prison in corruption case

The gang’s ringleader, Summer Betts-Ramsey, 20, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years behind bars, of which four-and-a-half must be served in custody.

Moment gang ringleader is arrested after stabbing teen nine times in vicious transphobic attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have arrested two people after the family were found

Man and woman arrested after missing family with young children found following urgent police search
Police found a woman dead at a property in Woodthorpe Road, Ashford

Woman found dead at home and two-year-old girl seriously injured as man in his 30s arrested
Lawyers Igor Sergunin, Alexei Liptser and Vadim Kobzev behind bars

Lawyers for Alexei Navalny jailed by Russian court

Anne spoke to TF1 about her ordeal

'AI Brad Pitt' scammer who tricked woman into sending £700k 'now posing as another Hollywood A-lister'
President-elect Donald Trump greets actor Sylvester Stallone during an America First Policy Institute gala

Donald Trump names actors Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight as 'special envoys' to Hollywood
Imran Khan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan jailed for 14 years in corruption case

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship launches for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas

Elon Musk's rocket explodes after lift-off, sending debris through the air - and even disrupting several flights
Jimmy was murdered by Jake Fahri aged 16.

Thug who murdered schoolboy Jimmy Mizen 'faces prison recall' over detail in boastful rap video
Pothole in an asphalt road filled with rain water in England

England's roads are 'a national embarrassment', MPs say, with over a million potholes putting drivers at risk
Liam Payne's father is being sued by his friend

Liam Payne's father being 'sued for millions' by One Direction star's friend who was charged over his death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News