Police seize Tesla cybertruck from petrol station as they 'aren't road legal in the UK'

Police confiscated the massive truck on Tuesday. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Henry Moore

A motorist has had their Tesla Cybertruck, which is illegal to drive in the UK, seized by police.

The hulking black four-by-four, which costs around £48,000 for a base model, was spotted by police in Whitefield, Bury on Tuesday.

Elon Musk’s Tesla launched the divisive vehicle in 2019, promising it would be the future of electric trucks.

Since then, however, Cybertrucks have been marred with technical faults and controversy.

In a social media post, Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers from #GMPTransportUnit stopped this Tesla Cybertruck in #Whitefield last night.

Elon Musk unveiling the Tesla Cybertruck. Picture: Getty

“The driver was a permanent UK resident but the vehicle was registered and insured abroad which is prohibited in the UK.

“The Tesla Cybertruck is not road legal in the UK and does not hold a certificate of conformity.

“Whilst this may seem trivial to some, legitimate concerns exist around the safety of other road users or pedestrians if they were involved in a collision with a Cybertruck.

“The vehicle was subsequently seized under S165 of the Road Traffic Act and the driver reported.”

The bullet-proof electric truck is banned in the UK as it is yet to complete the required safety checks.

Tesla was forced to recall thousands of Cybertrucks in April 2024, after concerns arose over their safety pedals.

In December, the company recalled almost 700,000 of its electric vehicles because of an issue with the warning light on the tyre pressure monitoring system.

Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck vehicles were at risk of the fault.