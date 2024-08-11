Police shoot man carrying 'weapon' in Surrey village following 'altercation'

11 August 2024, 14:02 | Updated: 11 August 2024, 14:11

Police tape seen at the crime scene in London...
Police tape seen at the crime scene in London... Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man in his twenties is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot by armed officers in Surrey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to Nursery Road, Knaphill, at 12.36am amid reports of an altercation between two men involving a weapon.

The incident in Woking saw armed police in attendance, with officers discharging a weapon as they apprehended the suspect.

Police confirmed they are not hunting anyone else in relation to the incident and they believe that both men involved in the altercation were known to each other.

Surrey Police has now referred the incident to the police watchdog - the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Part of the ringroad in Staines-upon-Thames is closed with a police car parked across the road in response to a police incident
Part of the ringroad in Staines-upon-Thames is closed with a police car parked across the road in response to a police incident. Picture: Alamy

The man in his twenties was taken to hospital for medical treatment, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

His next of kin have been informed, police say.

Surrey Police confirmed a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Read more: Three teenage boys - including two 14-year-olds - in hospital after triple shooting in south London

Nursery Road remains partially closed following the incident, with the fore urging people to avoid the area where possible.

In a statement Surry Police said: "We are also appealing for anyone with any information that might assist with our enquiries to get in touch.

"If you saw or heard anything between 00.15am and 1.30am, or have CCTV, video doorbell, dash cam or helmet cam footage that might have captured all or part of this incident, please contact police."

The force ask anyone with information to quote reference PR/45240091308.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police evacuate the area around the Eiffel Tower after a man was seen climbing the Paris landmark

Police arrest man climbing Eiffel Tower following evacuation of landmark

Breaking
Two migrants have died as they tried to cross the English Channel and reach the UK in a small boat

Two migrants die trying to cross English Channel in 'tragic incident'

Mourners line Southport streets as coffin of Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, who died in Taylor Swift dance class

Mourners line Southport streets as coffin of Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, who died in dance class attack is laid to rest

Olympic Rings on display on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Champions Park, Paris, France. Credit: Craig Mercer/Alamy Live News

Eiffel Tower evacuated after shirtless man scales landmark ahead of Paris Olympic closing ceremony

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic gives a public address in Belgrade

Serbian president says lithium protests part of ‘hybrid’ warfare against country

A burned car in front of an apartment building in Kursk, Russia, damaged in shelling by Ukraine

Ukraine president indirectly confirms daring military incursion on Russian soil

Abbas Araghchi (right), who has been proposed as Iran's new foreign minister, speaks at a press briefing in Tehran

Iran’s president proposes ex-nuclear negotiator as foreign minister

Exclusive
Photo ; Dr Zubir Ahmed, Glasgow South West Credit: Iain Masterton/Alamy Live News

'Without you we cannot function': Scottish surgeon turned MP says immigrants essential to NHS survival

Paris Olympics: Artistic Gymnastics

USA gymnast Jordan Chiles stripped of Olympic bronze medal as she's bumped from podium

'She just wanted to feel safe' says mother of young migrant crushed to death attempting to cross Channel

'She just wanted to feel safe' says mother of young migrant crushed to death attempting to cross Channel

Seven people rushed to hospital and homes cordoned off after fish tank leaks 'chemical toxin' from coral

Seven people rushed to hospital and homes cordoned off after fish tank leaks deadly 'chemical toxin'

A resident looks at her smartphone outside an apartment building in Kursk, Russia, damaged by shelling

Four-year-old boy and father killed in Russian attacks in Kyiv region

The yard of a school hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on Saturday

Israel widens evacuation order after deadly strike on Gaza school-turned-shelter

Algeria's Imane Khelif, left, fights China's Yang Liu in their women's 66 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Algerian gender scandal boxer Imane Khelif files legal complaint over online hate after winning Olympic gold

Impact of far-right riots to be felt for 'months and years to come', says justice secretary

Impact of far-right riots to be felt for 'months and years to come' says justice secretary, as arrested appear in court

Brazil Plane Crash

Families of Brazilian plane crash victims gather in Sao Paulo

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2024 Harris

Harris echoes Trump vow to work to end taxes on tips for service employees

Banksy's latest artwork of a stretching cat

Crowds boo as sixth Banksy artwork on London billboard removed

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump’s campaign says emails were hacked

Ramsgate

Council branded 'draconian' over rules allowing enforcement officers to fine beach-goers £100 for swearing
Russian army tanks take a position at an area of Kursk region of Russia

Russia tightens security in region of Ukraine incursion as fighting persists

Protestors march on Whitehall in support of refugees

'Refugees are welcome here': Thousands of anti-racism protesters march on Whitehall following violent unrest
Philippines China Disputed Shoal

Philippine military says Chinese air force jets endangered patrol plane

Graziano di Prima and Zara McDermott

'I'm not a monster': Ex-Strictly star Graziano di Prima breaks his silence after 'abuse' claims
Choisya ridden by jockey Jack Mitchell (centre, in yellow) in winning action at Goodwood

Choisya takes Dick Hern prize at Haydock

Team GB medics save life of Uzbekistan boxing coach after suffering cardiac arrest while celebrating team's gold medal

Team GB medics save life of Uzbekistan boxing coach after suffering cardiac arrest while celebrating team's gold medal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit