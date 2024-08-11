Police shoot man carrying 'weapon' in Surrey village following 'altercation'

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man in his twenties is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot by armed officers in Surrey.

Police were called to Nursery Road, Knaphill, at 12.36am amid reports of an altercation between two men involving a weapon.

The incident in Woking saw armed police in attendance, with officers discharging a weapon as they apprehended the suspect.

Police confirmed they are not hunting anyone else in relation to the incident and they believe that both men involved in the altercation were known to each other.

Surrey Police has now referred the incident to the police watchdog - the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The man in his twenties was taken to hospital for medical treatment, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

His next of kin have been informed, police say.

Surrey Police confirmed a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Nursery Road remains partially closed following the incident, with the fore urging people to avoid the area where possible.

In a statement Surry Police said: "We are also appealing for anyone with any information that might assist with our enquiries to get in touch.

"If you saw or heard anything between 00.15am and 1.30am, or have CCTV, video doorbell, dash cam or helmet cam footage that might have captured all or part of this incident, please contact police."

The force ask anyone with information to quote reference PR/45240091308.