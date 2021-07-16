Police officer admits stalking ex after sending riot van to her house

16 July 2021, 16:20

Stephen Green has admitted stalking after sending a riot van to check on his ex.
Stephen Green has admitted stalking after sending a riot van to check on his ex. Picture: Getty

By Joe Cook

A police officer from Shropshire has admitted stalking his ex after falsely reporting she had broken Covid rules and arranging for a riot van to visit the victim's address.

Stephen Green, who was with West Mercia Police, admitted a single charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The 60-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared at Dudley Magistrates' Court on July 8.

Green, who was married with children, had a four-year affair with the victim. But he began stalking her after it ended in August 2020 and she started a new relationship .

The officer got a man to report the woman and her new partner for a drink-driving offence and made two false reports of Covid breaches using fake personal details.

He also "instructed other police officers to carry out address checks at the victim's homes and the homes of her mother and new partner," a spokesperson for the CPS said.

The officer, based at Shrewsbury police station, even arranged for a riot van to check out the victim's home address. The stalking left her in such distress that she put her house up for sale and moved in with her mother.

Green, 60, was based at Shrewsbury police station.
Green, 60, was based at Shrewsbury police station. Picture: Google Maps

Fiona Cortese, from the CPS, said: "Police officers are trusted to uphold the law, yet Green broke the law to cause serious distress and anxiety to a woman who had moved on with her life after their break-up.

"He abused his position to access and use resources that members of the public would not have access to."

She added: "His guilty plea came following an investigation by the police, a detailed review by the Crown Prosecution Service which led to further evidence being requested and obtained.

"When the case was presented to the court, the evidence against Green was overwhelming and resulted in an early guilty plea being entered."

Green was charged in May and has since resigned from the police force according to prosecutors.

Chief Inspector Helen Wain, of West Mercia Police's professional standards department, said: "We are aware that Stephen Green, who was a West Mercia Police officer, has pleaded guilty to a stalking offence.

"The officer has since resigned from the force.

"A review will now take place in relation to misconduct matters."

Green will be sentenced next month.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A number of new emojis have been proposed, including a pregnant man and a multi-racial handshake

Pregnant man among new emojis proposed for launch

Two arrests have been made after the Euro 2020 final

Euro 2020 final: Two arrested following allegations they stole items to get people into Wembley
More than 50,000 Covid cases were recorded

UK records more than 50,000 new Covid cases in a day for first time since January
Floods have caused devastation in Germany

Germany floods: Villages evacuated over fears dam will break as landslide causes more deaths
Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham has cancelled dozens of operations at the last minute as Covid patients filled up the ICU wards.

Major English hospital cancels vital operations as Covid admissions rise
The A1M has been closed in both directions since Thursday evening to allow investigation work to be carried out. (File photo)

Three die after tragic A1 crash involving several vehicles in County Durham

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Care boss: Govt is 'picking at the edges' of issues in adult care

Care boss: Government is 'picking at the edges' of the 'fundamental' problem in adult social care
Call the Cabinet with Kwasi Kwarteng | Watch Live on Monday from 9am

Call the Cabinet with Kwasi Kwarteng | Watch Live on Monday from 9am
James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms

James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms
'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AZ jab creator

'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AstraZeneca jab creator
Ex-Cop hits out at police who 'don't care about normal crime'

Ex-cop says police are 'too busy policing Covid crime to deal with things that matter'
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'Riot police checking a child is self-isolating, does that make you proud to be British?'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London