'Ultimate deterrent': Post Office minister wants to see people jailed over Horizon IT scandal

13 January 2024, 08:08 | Updated: 13 January 2024, 08:10

Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake would like to see people go to jail over the Horizon scandal
Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake would like to see people go to jail over the Horizon scandal. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Those responsible for the Horizon IT scandal should be jailed, the Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Hollinrake said people "must be held to account" once the official inquiry, which is currently ongoing, reaches its verdicts.

More than 900 people were convicted after Fujitsu's faulty IT system Horizon made it look like money was missing from Post Office accounts.

Hundreds of sub-postmasters were wrongly prosecuted by the Post Office between 1999 and 2015 after being accused of stealing money.

Some went to jail, while others died before getting a chance at justice. Several postmasters committed suicide.

Postal minister Kevin Hollinrake discusses existing government Fujitsu contracts

"If it's individuals, those people can be criminally prosecuted, potentially, and potentially can go to jail," Mr Hollinrake told the Any Questions show.

"I think we'd all like to see that kind of route taken. People must be held to account."

Read More: Sir Ed Davey refuses to say sorry 10 times over not taking enough action amid Post Office Horizon scandal

Read More: Post Office made last-gasp bid to change TV drama which fuelled scandal, Mr Bates producer reveals

Asked if he would like to see those responsible in prison, Mr Hollinrake said: "I absolutely do."

It comes after the government announced it would be bringing in a new law to clear and compensate those affected by the Post Office scandal.

A general view of the Warrington offices of technology company Fujitsu
A general view of the Warrington offices of technology company Fujitsu. Picture: Getty

All postmasters who were wrongly convicted as a result of the Horizon system's failings will have the convictions overturned.

Mr Hollinrake previously told LBC that all compensation should be paid out by August.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Taiwanese people cast their ballots

Polls close in Taiwanese presidential election

Israeli soldiers take up positions near the Gaza Strip border

Five takeaways as Israel-Hamas conflict reaches 100-day mark

Kate did not travel with Prince William to see the Queen on the day she died

The real reason Kate Middleton did not travel to Balmoral on day Queen Elizabeth died

Five were killed in the tragic Titan sub implosion

'Stockton is not my favourite person': Mum who lost half her family in Titan sub implosion reveals anger over tragedy

Nearly 60 targets were hit in joint action carried out by the US and UK on Friday

US launches fresh waves of strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen

New Zealand Ardern Wedding

Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern marries after years of delays

Red Sea military operations

US military strike another Houthi-controlled site after risk to Red Sea ships

Icy Pond Rescue Vermont

US state trooper plunges into icy pond to save eight-year-old girl

The Dawood family before the sub trip.

'When I think of them, they're asleep down there': Christine Dawood shares agony of losing family in Titan sub implosion

Grant Shapps warns Iran to stop Houthi 'thugs'

'We're running out of patience': Defence Sec Grant Shapps warns Iran to stop Houthi 'thugs' amid retaliation threats

US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin ordered strikes from hospital, Pentagon says

A seven-year-old has died in Haverfordwest

Woman, 42, charged with murder after child, 7, dies in Pembrokeshire

Donald Trump

Donald Trump told to pay The New York Times and reporters £308,000 in legal fees

Forensic archaeologist Flavio Estrada from Peru’s prosecutor’s office shows a doll, which was seized by authorities before it was shipped to Mexico, during a press conference to explain what it is mad

They are not aliens, say Peru officials after seizure of two doll-like figures

A cargo ship at sea is seen in the horizon during sunset

US warns ships to stay out of parts of Red Sea as Houthi rebels vow retaliation

Judges and parties sit during a hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands

Israel defends itself at UN’s top court against genocide allegations

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen died in September 2022

Queen's final moments: Her Majesty 'wouldn't have been aware of anything' as she 'slipped away'
A section of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 that is missing a panel on a Boeing 737-9 Max in Portland, Oregon

FAA to audit Boeing after panel blew off jet mid-flight

Marius Gustavson

Escort who cut off eunuch maker's penis said it was 'one off the bucket list', court hears

Abdifatah Mohamud raped a woman twice at King's Cross

Predator raped woman twice in one evening in King's Cross station and forced her to take drugs
Cillian Murphy arrives for the photo call for Oppenheimer at Trafalgar Square in London

Oppenheimer and Barbie among Producers Guild Awards nominees

David Cameron has refused to rule out further strikes

'We will do what is necessary to protect our ships': David Cameron refuses to rule out more strikes on Houthi rebels
Sir Ed Davey has refused to apologise over the scandal.

Sir Ed Davey refuses to say sorry 10 times over not taking enough action amid Post Office Horizon scandal
Kyle Walker and Annie Kilner have split

Kyle Walker breaks silence after wife Annie Kilner announces split from Manchester City star
Rishi Sunak has insisted Houthi threats to shipping must be stopped

Missile fired at vessel after Houthis vow retaliation for US-British strikes as Sunak says threat 'can't continue'
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke in parliament in Kyiv

Rishi Sunak given Ukrainian order of freedom as he announces £2.5bn of aid in Kyiv, as Russia slams 'arrogant British'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William presented Burrow with his CBE

Prince William hits back at Mike Tindall over 'One Pint Willy' nickname as he presents Rob Burrow with CBE
Prince Harry has been selected for the award.

Prince Harry to be honoured as ‘living legend of aviation’ as he’s inducted into Hall of Fame alongside Buzz Aldrin
Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit