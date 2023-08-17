Pregnant porn star spared jail after using pram to shoplift booze and jewellery in order to fund cocaine habit

Pregnant porn star spared jail after using pram to shoplift booze and jewellery in order to fund cocaine habit. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Facebook

By Danielle DeWolfe

A pregnant porn star has been spared jail after using a pram to shoplift bottles of alcohol in order to fund her cocaine habit.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Roma Lawson, 34, appeared in Canterbury Crown Court charged with shoplifting offences after going on a five-week shoplifting spree earlier this year.

The expectant mother was caught smuggling bottles of spirits - including more than a dozen bottles of vodka - from supermarket Tesco.

Her spree also including face wipes, pet food and diamond rings, from including Tesco, Aldi and Sainsbury's.

Prosecutor Ben Wild said: "On some occasions she used an empty pram, sometimes she used a bag for life.

"Sometimes she appears to have been working with other people to carry out the offences."

Read more: Man who kept flatmate's body in freezer for almost two years admits to using his bank cards before body was found

Read more: Pictured: British Museum curator and ‘world expert’ on Ancient Greece sacked after treasures vanished

Roma Lawson, 34, appeared in Canterbury Crown Court charged with shoplifting offences after being court smuggling bottles of spirits out of supermarkets including Tesco and Sainsburys. Picture: LBC / Facebook

Lawson, of Herne Bay, Kent, was even found to have stolen a £2,500 14-carat diamond ring - swapping the piece of jewellery out with a budget fake at a local pawnbrokers. She admitted six counts of shoplifting.

In mitigation, her lawyer Ian Bond said: "The spate of shoplifting is over a five-week period.

"She had been living with her partner, she fell pregnant and shortly thereafter her partner was remanded in custody and then her mother’s health took a turn for the worse."

The adult film star, who goes under the name Romana Ryder, had previously appeared in court after she bit a police officer after fleeing from officers.

Initially spared jail by the judge, she was instead handed a further four months on top of her existing eight month suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing, recorder Mr Fowler said: "You have now got a 12-month sentence hanging over you for the next two years.

"Put a foot wrong and as sure as night follows day, you will go to prison."