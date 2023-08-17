Pictured: British Museum curator and ‘world expert’ on Ancient Greece sacked after treasures vanished

17 August 2023, 15:54

Peter John Higgs, 56, was the museum’s curator of Greek collections, Greek sculpture and the Hellenistic period, until the museum announced the anonymous individual's dismissal on Wednesday.
Peter John Higgs, 56, was the museum's curator of Greek collections, Greek sculpture and the Hellenistic period, until the museum announced the anonymous individual's dismissal on Wednesday.

By Danielle DeWolfe

The curator sacked by the British Museum following the disappearance of countless prized artefacts has been unmasked as an esteemed employee of over 30 years.

Peter John Higgs, 56, was the museum’s curator of Greek collections, Greek sculpture and the Hellenistic period, until the museum sacked him on Wednesday.

The move followed the discovery that gold, jewellery and other gems had disappeared piece by piece from the British institution over a period of several years.

Mr Higgs, a senior curator who had worked at the museum since 1993, has a degree and PhD in Archaeology and specialises in Mediterranean cultures.

The museum had previously said that a member of staff had been dismissed after it was discovered that numerous items from it's highly prized collections were “missing, stolen or damaged”.

"I believe that the art of comprehension and presenting yourself through language is key to a successful life and career," Mr Higgs said in his online profile advertising English tuition on Findtutors.com
"I believe that the art of comprehension and presenting yourself through language is key to a successful life and career," Mr Higgs said in his online profile advertising English tuition on Findtutors.com

No arrests have been made and no-one has been interviewed under caution.

Speaking with The Times, Higgs' 21-year-old son, Greg, said: "He's not done anything.

“He’s not happy about it at all. He’s lost his job and his reputation and I don’t think it was fair. It couldn’t have been [him]. I don’t think there is even anything missing as far as I’m aware.”

He continued: “He worked there for what, 35 years without any incidents. They relied on him for so much stuff. And then, yeah, I don’t know what changed.

"He’s devastated about it, because it’s his life’s work, basically. I’ve never known somebody who’s so passionate about what he did. I mean, he’s a world expert in his field.”

Mr Higgs&squot; son Greg says his father had “worked there for what, 35 years without any incidents. They relied on him for so much stuff."
Mr Higgs' son Greg says his father had "worked there for what, 35 years without any incidents. They relied on him for so much stuff.".

The museum claims a staff member was dismissed after they discovered items had been disappearing from vaults, with an estimated value exceeding tens of millions of pounds.

A number of other items had been damaged.

It followed news that the police were hunting for the missing treasures amid claims officers do have ‘some idea’ as to the whereabouts.

Experts fear some of the items could already have made their way into the hands of private collectors in quick cash deals.

A source told The Telegraph that the thefts were not ideologically or politically motivated.

A police spokesman said: “We have been working alongside the British Museum. There is currently an ongoing investigation – there is no arrest and enquiries continue”.

Experts fear the priceless treasures could simply be melted down for their equivalent value in gold and gems re-cut to avert suspicion.

The majority of items were small pieces including gold jewellery and semi-precious stones.

The Metropolitan Police's Economic Crime Command is in charge of the criminal investigation. Museum bosses pledged to recover the irreplaceable items.

Former museum trustee Sir Nigel Boardman said: “The British Museum has been the victim of theft and we are absolutely determined to use our review in order to get to the bottom of what happened, and ensure lessons are learnt.

“We are working alongside the Metropolitan Police in the interest of criminal justice to support any investigations.

“Furthermore, the recovery programme will work to ensure the stolen items are returned to the museum. It will be a painstaking job, involving internal and external experts, but this is an absolute priority – however long it takes – and we are grateful for the help we have already received.”

George Osborne, chairman of the London museum, said: “The trustees of the British Museum were extremely concerned when we learnt earlier this year that items of the collection had been stolen.

“We called in the police, imposed emergency measures to increase security, set up an independent review into what happened and lessons to learn, and used all the disciplinary powers available to us to deal with the individual we believe to be responsible.

“Our priority is now threefold: first, to recover the stolen items; second, to find out what, if anything, could have been done to stop this; and third, to do whatever it takes, with investment in security and collection records, to make sure this doesn't happen again.”

The museum has started an independent review of security and sacked a member of staff.

Legal action is set to be taken against the individual, with the matter also under investigation by the Economic Crime Command of the Metropolitan Police.

The British Museum
The British Museum. Picture: Alamy

Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum, said: "This is a highly unusual incident. I know I speak for all colleagues when I say that we take the safeguarding of all the items in our care extremely seriously.

"The museum apologises for what has happened, but we have now brought an end to this - and we are determined to put things right.

"We have already tightened our security arrangements and we are working alongside outside experts to complete a definitive account of what is missing, damaged and stolen. This will allow us to throw our efforts into the recovery of objects."

The Great Court
The Great Court. Picture: Alamy

The review will be led by former trustee Sir Nigel Boardman, and Chief Constable of the British Transport Police, Lucy D'Orsi.

They will provide recommendations regarding future security arrangements and start "a vigorous programme to recover the missing items", according to the museum.

