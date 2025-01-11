Premier League footballer 'arrested on training pitch' in front of 'open-mouthed' teammates for filming sex tape without consent

A footballer in the Premier League was arrested on suspicion of filming a sex tape without consent. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A top-level footballer was allegedly arrested earlier this week on the training pitch of his Premier League club on suspicion of making a sex tape without the other participants' consent.

His teammates were reportedly left stunned when two uniformed police officers came onto the pitch in the middle of the training session.

The athlete, believed to be an international, was arrested at around 11am before undergoing six hours of questioning.

Two phones were taken by police as they investigate the alleged footage, The Sun reports.

A source told the outlet: “A lot of stars initially thought it was a prank when two uniformed officers strode on to the pitches during training. Everyone was in disbelief.

The Premier League player was arrested in front of team mates. Picture: Getty

“Players were open-mouthed. No one was sure what was going on.”

The man in question was later released with no further action taken, it has been reported, training to training on Thursday.

He is even expected to make an appearance in his team’s FA Cup third round fixture over the weekend.

It comes after a woman accused him of secretly filming them having spite despite her allegedly requesting him not to.

A police spokesperson said: “A man in his 20s was arrested at an address, on suspicion of voyeurism.“It was determined no further action would be taken due to insufficient evidence.”

His football club reportedly turned down The Sun’s request for comment.

This comes after it emerged earlier this week that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is reviewing evidence in relation to a footballer accused of rape.

The Metropolitan Police has also said it is investigating the alleged sexual offences that occurred between 2021 and 2023.Four women have reportedly come forward to police, but the man in question is still playing for the side.

A spokesperson for the FA said: "Our safeguarding policies and procedures allow us to support and protect children and adults at risk within a football-related environment."

"Regardless of where the incident took place, if the individual has a role within football, we always carry out a thorough safeguarding risk assessment and take the appropriate action if we believe there is a risk of harm to children.

“We are unable to comment on specific cases, but that does not mean that we haven't taken the required action or applied appropriate safeguards within our jurisdiction."