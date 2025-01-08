Police investigating Premier League player accused of rape hand evidence to CPS

The footballer has continued to play for his club while being investigated. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Metropolitan Police have handed a full file of evidence on a Premier League footballer accused of rape to the Crown Prosecution Service.

In a move sure to send shockwaves through the Premier League, the CPS will now weigh up whether to bring charges against the football star, who is reportedly in his 30s.

The Premier League player was arrested in July 2022 after a woman in her 20s made allegations against him.

He was later arrested on suspicion of two separate rapes against a different woman in her 20s in April and June 2021.

Despite these allegations, the Premier League player has continued to make regular appearances for his club - leading to complaints from fan groups and even some politicians.

The Premier League has not commented on the allegations. Picture: Alamy

Following the arrests, the Met has spent several years developing its investigation into the player, but no further action has been taken in relation to the 2021 allegations.

The player was interviewed under caution by police in 2023 in connection to a third potential victim.

Just three months ago on November 7, the suspect attended a police station again to be interviewed.

The footballer reportedly plays a key role for his club, earning hundreds of thousands of pounds a week.

Neither the player nor his club have commented on the allegations.

A Met Police spokesperson told the Telegraph: “Met officers are investigating following a number of reports of alleged sexual offences between 2021 and 2023.

“A full file has been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and detectives continue to work with prosecutors.

“Those who have come forward to police continue to receive support from Met officers.”