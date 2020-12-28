Preston stabbing: Three teenagers charged with attempted murder

28 December 2020, 08:34

File photo: Police tape at a crime scene
File photo: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Three people have been charged with attempted murder after a teenage boy was stabbed inside a house in Preston days before Christmas.

The 16-year-old victim was found with stab injuries to his chest and legs at an address in Chatham Place at 5.43pm on Wednesday.

He was initially treated at the scene but was later transferred to hospital where he remains in a critical condition with his family by his bedside.

On Thursday, a 16-year-old boy from Preston and an 18-year-old man from Leyland were both arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and a 17-year-old boy from Preston was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Jamie Dixon, 18, of Leyland, was charged with attempted murder on Sunday, along with a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

They are due to appear before Preston Magistrates on Monday.

A 20-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Preston, arrested on December 26 on suspicion of assisting an offender have since been released under investigation.

A 36-year-old woman from Leyland arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released under investigation.

DCI Lee Wilson, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “The victim in this case is continuing to battle for his life and my thoughts remain with him and his family at this extremely distressing time.

“While we have now charged three males as part of this investigation, our enquiries are very much ongoing.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank members of the community for their invaluable help with this investigation so far but would renew my plea that anyone with information in relation to this offence comes forward.”

