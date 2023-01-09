Harry claims Meghan and Kate "never got on" and that wife was "stereotyped as biracial American actress"

Kate, William, Harry and Meghan visit people gathered outside Windsor Castle in the wake of the Queen's death. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

Prince Harry accused his brother and wife of stereotyping Meghan Markle as a "biracial American actress" from the moment they met.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duke of Sussex made the fiery claim during tonight's primetime ITV interview with Tom Bradby.

In an apparent reference to Edward VIII's wife Wallis Simpson, Harry said: “There was a lot of stereotyping that was happening - that I was guilty of as well - at the beginning."

“American actress, right? And that was playing out in the British press in the media at the time as well.

"Some of the things that my brother and sister-in-law - some of the way that they were acting or behaving - definitely felt to me as though, unfortunately, that stereotyping was causing a bit of a barrier to them really sort of, you know, introducing or welcoming her in.”

Read more: 'I swear on Mummy's life!': William 'grabbed at Harry' in furious row after Prince Philip's funeral

Read more: William 'is burning but won't retaliate' as King Charles pictured smiling in midst of Harry's bombshells

Harry said it was "fair" to say Meghan and Kate never got along. Picture: ITV

Bradby replied: “But the impression is that they, just from the get-go, it’s just they don’t get on. Fair?”

Harry said: “Yeah, fair", adding that any idea the two couples could be a Fab Four was little more than a media construct.

During the sensational interview Prince Harry also appeared to deny stoking racial controversy in last year's Oprah interview, in which Meghan Markle described a "senior royal" expressing anxiety about what colour Archie's skin would be.

Harry said that "concern about Archie's skin colour" was rather about "unconscious bias".

Harry also claimed Lady Hussey's face-to-face apology to a charity boss she pressed on where she was "really" from was a good example of reconciliation, and that the Sussexes in fact "love" Lady Hussey.

Explaining why he wrote the book, Harry said he spent 38 years putting up with "intentional spin and distortion" - and finally had enough.