Prince Harry should only get £500 in compensation for phone hacking claims, High Court told

28 June 2023, 05:55

Prince Harry took his phone hacking case to the High Court in June
Prince Harry took his phone hacking case to the High Court in June. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry should only get £500 in compensation for making phone hacking claims against the publisher of the Mirror, the High Court has heard.

Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) has argued that the Duke of Sussex was not a victim of phone hacking, claiming that his case was an attempt to change the British media.

MGN has accepted one instance where private information from Harry was obtained illegally at a nightclub, with the duke already receiving an apology.

Andrew Green KC, MGN's lawyer, said Harry was entitled to no more than £500 for this "isolated and limited" incident.

Duke of Sussex leaves the Rolls Building at the Royal Courts of Justice after giving evidence in the Mirror Group phone hacking trial
Duke of Sussex leaves the Rolls Building at the Royal Courts of Justice after giving evidence in the Mirror Group phone hacking trial. Picture: Getty

Mr Green also argued that the rest of the duke's case should now be thrown out of court, saying that the responsibility to prove remains Harry's, despite his public figure.

While Mr Green said he had sympathy for Harry "in view of the extraordinary degree of media intrusion he has been subject to throughout his life", he said this was not the same as hacking.

"The true purpose of this litigation appears not to be to achieve compensation for unlawful activity by MGN, but instead it forms part of the Duke of Sussex's campaign to 'reform' the British Press," Mr Green said.

Read More: Prince Harry was 'very pleased' with how he performed in court, Elton John's husband says

Read More: Prince Harry wanted to 'interview Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about childhood trauma' for podcast, confusing execs

He added that there was an "absence of evidence" of phone-hacking by the Mirror, arguing that Harry has a campaign "against general intrusion by the entire media".

Mr Green therefore urged the judge to reject the duke's phone hacking claims against the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and The People newspapers.

Harry at the High Court last month
Harry at the High Court last month. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, David Sherborne - who represents Harry alongside three other claimants - said there is "hard evidence" that hacking took place at the Mirror newspapers in the 90s and up until 2011.

These were the "stock in trade" across the entire period, Mr Sherborne said.

He also pointed out to the judge that key witnesses did not attend the trial, including former editor of the Mirror, Piers Morgan.

The trial is set to conclude on Friday. Mr Justice Fancourt will provide his decision at a later date.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An employee of Tokyo Electric Power Company explains about the facility to be used to release treated radioactive water to media at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, northern Japan

Final safety inspection begins before treated Fukushima wastewater is released

Riots erupted in the Parisian suburb after the death of 17-year-old Nael.

Riots erupt in Paris after teenager, 17, shot by police as youths hurl fireworks at officers

The plans will see payments rise by 47% as of today.

Working families on universal credit receive cash boost as childcare payments rise by 47 per cent

Khartoum

Ongoing conflict will lead to million people fleeing country by October – UN

The video of Tihran Ohannisian has gone viral after his death.

‘Farewell! Glory to Ukraine!’: Ukrainian teen's final moments alive after gunfight with Russian soldiers

Human remains found in California confirmed to be those of Julian Sands.

Human remains found in Californian mountains confirmed to be of British actor Julian Sands

The retailer and pharmacy has announced the closures.

Boots to close down 300 shops across country despite recent profit increase - is your local at risk?

US 100 dollar bills

Covid relief funds defrauded of more than £157bn, says US watchdog

This June is set to be the UK's hottest ever

UK set for hottest June on record - with temperatures to soar even higher to 40C in July

The final photo of Nicola Bulley before the mother-of-two set off for river where she drowned

Heartbreaking final picture of Nicola Bulley before mother-of-two set off for river where she drowned

Lorelei King said 'for forgiveness, there has to be contrition'

'To forgive, there has to be contrition': Wife of care home Covid-19 victim slams Matt Hancock after inquiry appearance

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner boss Prigozhin is in Belarus, confirms country’s president

Wagner Group leader Prigozhin is not safe in Belarus, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has said

'War criminal' Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin 'not safe' in Belarus, says opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

Colosseum in Rome

Italian officials vow to catch vandal who carved name into Colosseum wall

Sarah Bentley has stepped down

Thames Water boss steps down after giving up bonus over company's environmental performance

Doctors on strike earlier this month

‘Unchartered territory for NHS’: July set for seven days of strikes from senior and junior doctors in NHS chaos

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lancashire Police slammed conspiracy theories about the tragic death of Nicola Bulley

Nicola Bulley cops slam amateur detectives for conspiracy theories about the mother's death after inquest
Timothy Southern died after trying to drink 21 cocktails in a Jamaican bar

British man, 53, dies after trying to drink all 21 cocktails on the menu on family holiday in Jamaica
Jeffrey Epstein

Negligence and misconduct led to Epstein’s death in jail, says watchdog

The mother sparked outrage when she asked if other parents could help pay for her child's birthday party

'Entitled' mum slammed for charging £17 per guest for daughter's birthday party

Nicola Bulley died accidentally inquest finds as husband says he believes she was trying to put a harness on their dog

Nicola Bulley died accidentally, inquest finds - as partner says she was trying to put a harness on dog
Police have released a video of two men they want to speak to in connection with the assault

Female police officer sexually assaulted by two revellers at Notting Hill Carnival, as video released
Gary Neville

Former footballer Gary Neville to be 'guest Dragon' on BBC's Dragons' Den next year

Matt Hancock said the UK wasn't prepared for lockdowns

UK had 'no plan for lockdown' and would have even been underprepared for flu pandemic, Matt Hancock says
Forces wave Russian and Wagner flags atop a damaged building in Bakhmut, Ukraine (Prigozhin Press Service/PA)

Russia closes investigation into armed rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin

Rupert Stadler, former chief executive of German car manufacturer Audi (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Former Audi boss convicted over emissions test fraud

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle was described as "not a great talent"

Meghan Markle described 'not a great talent' by top Hollywood agent - after Spotify boss said couple are 'grifters'
Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson thanks supporters for their ‘kindness’ after breast cancer diagnosis

William has launched his campaign to tackle homelessness

Prince William launches five-year campaign to end homelessness in the UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick reacts to the Rwanda policy

'It's ridiculous!': Tom Swarbrick reacts to £169,000 estimated cost of deporting migrants from Home Office data
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Covid inquiry Matt Hancock is a man ‘who has lost his tiggerish bounce and sounds genuinely penitent’
James on illegal migration bill

'Who votes for this?': James O'Brien blasts political parties built upon 'bone-headed bigotry'
'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story

'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story
Shelagh and Caller Louis on interest rates

Shelagh Fogarty caller condemns government and banks of 'daylight robbery' following interest rate rises
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: What's going on in Russia is potentially 'world changing', but we in the West are pretty much in the dark
Vladimir Putin's back is against the wall, Megan Gittoes says

Putin's back is against the wall after failed Wagner mutiny - how he might respond is of enormous concern
James and Caller Colette

Furious James O'Brien caller suggests Prince William sells his assets to 'end homelessness'
Caller and David Lammy get emotional about Windrush.

’They had on their Sunday best’: David Lammy is overcome with emotion as caller reflects on her family’s Windrush journey
Ex-prison governor warns of prison service 'ticking time bomb'.

'Ticking time bomb': Expert explains the scale of the staff retention problem facing British prisons

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit