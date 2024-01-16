Buckingham Palace fears Prince Harry will release sequel to bombshell memoir Spare after he 'leaves out key events'

Prince Harry could release a sequel to Spare, Buckingham Palace fears. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Buckingham Palace fears Harry could release a sequel to Spare because "large chunks" from recent events were left out.

Less than a fifth of the book was dedicated to what has happened since he married Meghan Markle in 2018.

Aides at the palace are now said to be worried more claims could come in a follow-up book - which could include more details about Megxit and clashes with the royal family since he moved to California.

That period could also explore deeper into Harry's treatment when Queen Elizabeth died, and during King Charles' Coronation.

Robert Hardman's new biography of the King says: "For the Palace, the most worrying aspect of the book was the omission of large chunks of more recent events.

"It did not go unnoticed that Harry and Meghan's wedding, their married life and their eventual departure from the royal world amounted to a small part – less than a fifth – of Prince Harry's memoir.

"This suggested either a sequel or, perhaps a memoir by Meghan in due course."

Harry previously told the Telegraph he left out key moments "that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father" but he felt they would never forgive him for revealing them.

"It could have been two books, put it that way, and the hard bit was taking things out," he said.

But the Duke of Sussex still found space for a raft of damning claims against the royals.

These included a physical fight with William and an allegation that the King had made jokes about his paternity.

Spare become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, shifting 400,000 copies on the day it came out.

Penguin Random House said at the time it believed that Harry Potter was the only other book to ever sell so fast.