William's fury over Harry's 'lowest of the low' attack on Kate

William's fury at Harry's 'blatant attack' on Kate. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Prince William was left furious after Prince Harry's 'blatant attack' on Kate, a new book has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex claimed in his controversial Netflix documentary that for male members of the Royal Family, "there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould - as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with".

William's friends say the clear inference was that Harry was talking about his elder brother, according to the new book 'Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story', by Robert Hardman.

One friend said: "On top of all the other breaches of trust, here was Harry making a blatant attack on Catherine. For William, this was the lowest of the low."

However some friends believe that this could have been a case of "Harry shooting his mouth off" with another round of assertions and allegations, Mr Hardman wrote.

Kate, William, Harry and Meghan in Windsor in September 2022 after the Queen's death. Picture: Alamy

The Netflix salvo joins a number of "casual betrayals" contained within the Duke's memoir Spare, the book has claimed.

William is said to be "mortified" over how the book shared secrets of the pair, including one incident where he is alleged to have attacked Harry.

Mr Hardman's book - serialised in the Daily Mail - claimed neither King Charles or William have read Harry's book Spare but have been briefed on its contents.

Mr Hardman's book has made a number of other allegations.

Among them is how Queen Elizabeth was left "angry" over the Sussexes' claim she gave them permission to name their daughter Lilibet.

And it revealed a memo detailing the late Queen's last moments, now contained in the Royal Archives, in which her private secretary recorded that she had 'slipped away' peacefully – but not before completing her last box of paperwork and leaving two sealed letters in it, one addressed to her son and heir.

Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story by Robert Hardman, is out in hardback on January 18, published by Macmillan.