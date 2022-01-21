Prince William tells grieving schoolboy, 11, pain of losing mum 'gets easier'

21 January 2022, 07:53

By Asher McShane

Prince William consoled a grieving schoolboy during a visit to a centre helping vulnerable people, telling him the pain of losing his mother will get "easier".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

William, who lost his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, when he was aged just 15, told Deacon Glover, 11, "I know how you feel", after learning his mother, Grace Taylor, died last year aged 28.

Putting a hand on Deacon's shoulder, William said: "It gets easier."

Prince William told Deacon, 11, the pain of losing your mother 'gets easier'
Prince William told Deacon, 11, the pain of losing your mother 'gets easier'. Picture: Alamy/PA

The duke and duchess spent about 15 minutes talking to the schoolboy and his great-grandmother, Carole Ellis, during a visit to Church on the Street in Burnley, Lancashire, a centre that helps people struggling with poverty, homelessness, addiction or other problems.

In a lighter moment they posed for pictures with families and Kate found herself holding a three-and-a-half-month old baby girl.

She cooed at Anastasia Barrie while standing beside her parents Trudi, a volunteer, and Alastair Barrie, who is on the centre's committee.

William, looking at his wife gazing at the baby, said: "Don't give her any ideas," to laughter. "You can't take her with you," he told his wife, smiling.

The royal couple had asked to visit the centre, housed in a former gym, after watching a BBC television report in December about its work with Burnley's most vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic and finding it "very moving".

William, 39, an Aston Villa fan, chatted to the 11-year-old schoolboy about football, but the youngster, who was wearing a Burnley shirt, seemed unimpressed at first.

"He thought it was a footballer coming here so he was gutted when he found out it was William and Kate," one volunteer at the centre said.

But gradually he became chattier, as William asked him about Burnley's prospects and pointed out that his father, the Prince of Wales, had come out as a supporter of the club after directing some of his charities to work in the town.

"I only found out a few years ago that my dad is a Burnley fan," he said.

He told Deacon and his great-grandmother that he hoped his own children would follow him in supporting Aston Villa. "I need to spread the love a bit," he said.

William and Kate went to Burnley after seeing television reports about the work of Pastor Mick Fleming, who set up Church on the Street in 2019 to help the homeless and disadvantaged living in Burnley and surrounding areas.

Since then the project has grown and the Church, housed in a former gym, now offers refuge and a safe space for anyone struggling, including those with mental health problems.

Funded by donations, it provides a food bank, clothing bank, hot showers, laundry, a cafe, recovery groups, addiction and mental health support, access to a qualified counsellor, and a safe space for up to 200 people at any one time.

Pastor Mick, who leads church services, said he hoped the visit would help provide extra support for the people using his services.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Meat Loaf dead: Bat out of Hell singer dies aged 74

The AA has faced criticism over a poorly-worded tweet

Breakdown firm AA says it doesn't prioritise rescues based on gender alone

Adele tearfully told fans her show can't go on

'My show ain't ready': Tearful Adele cancels Las Vegas show 24 hours before start

Millions of people could get payouts from the Government as the cost of living soars

Millions could get Trump-style cash payouts 'up to £500' to ease cost of living crisis

BT have put their prices up as energy bills and inflation soar

BT to hike prices in 'work from home tax' as cost of living continues to soar

Mhairi Black attacked the bridge plan, which would have linked Scotland with Northern Ireland

PM 'wasted £1m on Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge PR stunt'

Plans for a skyscraper near Grenfell have been criticised by survivors of the 2017 fire

Grenfell survivors slam 'shocking' plan for tower with same fire strategy next to building

An employment tribunal criticised a teacher’s behavior an ruled out unfair dismissal

Primary teacher sacked for 'homophobic and racist remarks left pupil in soiled clothes'

Exclusive
The Government threatened MPs with withholding funding over the free school meal row with Marcus Rashford

Tory 'blackmail': Oppose free school meals or deprived pupils lose funds, MPs told

Temperatures are set to plummet in both rural and urban areas

Temperatures set to plummet as UK heads for coldest night of winter so far

Weather

Novak Djokovic is reportedly preparing to sue the Australian government.

Novak Djokovic 'to sue Australian government for £3m' over deportation

Robinson declared himself bankrupt in March last year

Tommy Robinson faces investigation as £2million he owes creditors remains unpaid

Liz Truss will urge Mr Putin to engage in "meaningful discussions" about the situation in Ukraine

Putin must 'step back' from war and free world will 'stand its ground', says Foreign Sec

Former Pope Benedict failed to act on child sexual abuse

Pope Benedict 'failed to act' in four child sexual abuse cases, report finds

Audio footage has been obtained from the final conversation between the Texas synagogue attacker Malik Akram and his younger brother Gulbar, who urged his sibling to surrender.

'Think about your kids': Brother's desperate phone call with Texas synagogue attacker

Boris Johnson said he had not seen any evidence of blackmail or intimidation

Rebel Tories threaten to release recording in blackmail row as partygate email uncovered

Latest News

See more Latest News

Peru oil spill clean-up worker

21 beaches polluted by oil spill in Peru linked to Tonga eruption
George Floyd case

Jury selected in US federal trial over killing of George Floyd
Joe Biden

Biden issues new warning to Russia over invading Ukraine

Covid Austria

Austrian parliament approves universal vaccine mandate

Capitol riot investigation

Capitol investigation committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump
Entrance to Auschwitz

UN approves resolution to condemn denial of the Holocaust

Afghanistan women's protest

Woman activist arrested by Taliban in raid on her home in Kabul
Antony Blinken

US warns of ‘swift, severe’ response if Russia invades Ukraine
Scene of Liberia stampede

At least 29 people die in stampede at religious festival in Liberia
Antony Blinken and Annalena Baerbock

US and European diplomats meet in Berlin to discuss Ukraine situation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'

Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'
'Who will investigate allegations of blackmail at the heart of Westminister?'

'Who will investigate allegations of blackmail at the heart of Westminister?'
Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP

Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP
Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad. Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty

Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules
Nick Ferrari hit out at the former Tory MP

Nick Ferrari: It is shameful that Christian Wakeford defected to Labour with no by-election
Cross Question 19/01: Watch in full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/01: Watch again

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'
James O'Brien dismantles caller who voted Tory over 'political correctness'

James O'Brien dismantles caller who said Labour's red wall was lost over 'political correctness'
Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch LIVE from 9am

Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police