Private 'security guards' pin former No 10 aide's 15-year-old black son to the ground and handcuff him in Superdrug

By Kieran Kelly

Police have launched an investigation after two private 'security guards' were filmed pinning a 15-year-old boy to the ground in a Superdrug store.

Footage shows two men pinning a teenager to the ground while they handcuff him before the police arrive at the shop in Chichester.

The boy's mum Kirsty Buchanan was called to the store and later released the footage on Twitter.

"What I have been told is the ranger pushed him and my son pushed back," Ms Buchanan told the Mirror.

Sussex Police have said they are investigating the incident. Picture: Twitter

"He was then slam dunked to the floor and sat on top of him as you see in the video and they put plastic handcuffs on him - the police then arrived and arrested my son."

She continued: "The rangers that threw him to the ground have gone home to have tea."

Ms Buchanan added that she had not heard from her son for an hour and a half while he was held by police.

Ms Buchanan, who was previously a special advisor at Number 10 and the Ministry of Justice, said her son, who is black, has been stopped and searched several times.

Sussex Police confirmed they are aware of the video that is circulating online and said they are looking into the nature of the incident.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media of a teenager being detained by civilian security staff in Chichester on March 22.

"Police were called to the store in East Street shortly after 3.30pm to reports of a group of teenagers involved in an altercation."

"A shopworker also reported being assaulted. Officers attended the scene and three teenagers had been detained by civilian security staff.

"A 15-year-old boy from Worthing and a 16-year-old boy from Chichester were arrested by police on suspicion of assault. They remain in police custody pending urgent enquiries, supported by appropriate adults."

A Superdrug spokesperson said female staff were assaulted at the store. Picture: Google

A spokesperson for Superdrug said: "An incident occurred today in our Chichester store between Chichester BID Rangers and a group of young males they were monitoring.

"Unfortunately, female staff were also assaulted. This is now a police matter, and we are offering our full assistance to Sussex Police.

"Our priority is always to keep our colleagues and customers safe, we have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to violence and aggression. The store remains closed due to damage caused."