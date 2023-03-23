Private 'security guards' pin former No 10 aide's 15-year-old black son to the ground and handcuff him in Superdrug

23 March 2023, 08:25 | Updated: 23 March 2023, 08:44

Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Police have launched an investigation after two private 'security guards' were filmed pinning a 15-year-old boy to the ground in a Superdrug store.

Footage shows two men pinning a teenager to the ground while they handcuff him before the police arrive at the shop in Chichester.

The boy's mum Kirsty Buchanan was called to the store and later released the footage on Twitter.

"What I have been told is the ranger pushed him and my son pushed back," Ms Buchanan told the Mirror.

Sussex Police have said they are investigating the incident
Sussex Police have said they are investigating the incident. Picture: Twitter

"He was then slam dunked to the floor and sat on top of him as you see in the video and they put plastic handcuffs on him - the police then arrived and arrested my son."

She continued: "The rangers that threw him to the ground have gone home to have tea."

Ms Buchanan added that she had not heard from her son for an hour and a half while he was held by police.

Read More: Gwyneth Paltrow's claim fellow skier crashed into her 'not plausible' because of his injuries, court hears

Read More: 'I'm a dad, not a killer': Man accused of Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder sobs in court as he insists he's been 'stitched up'

Ms Buchanan, who was previously a special advisor at Number 10 and the Ministry of Justice, said her son, who is black, has been stopped and searched several times.

Sussex Police confirmed they are aware of the video that is circulating online and said they are looking into the nature of the incident.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media of a teenager being detained by civilian security staff in Chichester on March 22.

"Police were called to the store in East Street shortly after 3.30pm to reports of a group of teenagers involved in an altercation."

"A shopworker also reported being assaulted. Officers attended the scene and three teenagers had been detained by civilian security staff.

"A 15-year-old boy from Worthing and a 16-year-old boy from Chichester were arrested by police on suspicion of assault. They remain in police custody pending urgent enquiries, supported by appropriate adults."

A Superdrug spokesperson said female staff were assaulted at the store
A Superdrug spokesperson said female staff were assaulted at the store. Picture: Google

A spokesperson for Superdrug said: "An incident occurred today in our Chichester store between Chichester BID Rangers and a group of young males they were monitoring. 

"Unfortunately, female staff were also assaulted. This is now a police matter, and we are offering our full assistance to Sussex Police. 

"Our priority is always to keep our colleagues and customers safe, we have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to violence and aggression. The store remains closed due to damage caused."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

London Abellio red buses

Are buses on strike today? Latest news and updates on London services

Queen Margrethe II

Denmark’s ageing queen to resume most duties next month

Oswestry School is an independent private school for children aged 4-18 in Shropshire.

Teenage girl dies in her sleep at £35,000-a-year Shropshire boarding school

Spectators at Jetty Park in Cape Canaveral watch as Terran I, a 3D-printed rocket by Relativity Space, lifts off from Cape Canaveral

Launch debut of 3D-printed rocket ends in failure

San Francisco Bay Area was hit by a storm killing five people on Tuesday.

Storms, tornadoes and floods batter California leaving five dead

The USS Milius in the Philippine Sea on March 13 2023

US denies Chinese claim it drove away American destroyer

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system

Israel passes law protecting Netanyahu as protests continue

Mohammed Abbkr, of Edgbaston, Birmingham, will appear in court later today

Man, 28, charged with attempted murder after worshippers set on fire outside mosques in London and Birmingham

The bill in Uganda passed through the country's parliament with huge support

Ugandan MPs pass bill imposing death penalty for 'aggravated' homosexuality

Dock workers stand in front of a burning barricade next the port of Marseille in southern France on Wednesday March 22 2023

Anger at Macron mounts as French unions hold new protests

Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman, 85, prepares to record a TikTok video with her grandson, 17-year-old Aron Goodman, in Morristown, New Jersey

Survivor, 85, tells horrors of holocaust to millions as she becomes TikTok star

A firefighter puts out a fire after a Russian missile hit a residential multi-storey building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Civilians killed in Ukraine as Russia hits apartments and student dormitory

Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued by Terry Sanderson

Gwyneth Paltrow's claim fellow skier crashed into her 'not plausible' because of his injuries, court hears

Interest rates currently sit at 4%

Bank of England expected to raise interest rates for 11th time in 18 months

Prince William made a surprise visit to Poland yesterday

Prince William makes surprise visit to British and Polish troops near Ukraine border

Trump Legal Troubles

House Republicans demand info from former prosecutors in Trump case

Latest News

See more Latest News

There have been a series of violent protests in France after the government introduced pension reforms

Lavish banquet to be attended by King Charles and Macron moved over fears of violence

Boris Johnson is fighting for his political future

Besieged but defiant: Boris Johnson dismisses Partygate allegations as 'nonsense' suggesting he won't accept verdict
High School Shooting Denver

Boy shoots two at Denver high school

People Rick and Morty Creator

US prosecutors drop domestic violence charges against Rick And Morty creator

Students were evicted for going on rent strike

University of Manchester bailiffs 'drag' students striking over soaring rent prices from halls
Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan among stars to settle with SEC over crypto case

A residential building in Ukraine damaged by a Russian missile

World Bank puts cost of rebuilding Ukraine at hundreds of billions

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed after a gunman chased convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee into her home

'I'm a dad, not a killer': Man accused of Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder sobs in court as he insists he's been 'stitched up'
Damage caused by a large tree falling over in Santa Rosa, California

California hit by powerful Pacific storm

The Codex Sassoon

Sotheby’s hopes for record sale of ancient Hebrew Bible

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr said Wednesday wasn't such a bad day for Rishi Sunak

Sunak wins his Brexit vote and Boris fights for his future: Not a bad day for Rishi, reckons Andrew Marr
Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay that much tax' for his wealth

Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay a very high tax rate', says Open Democracy CEO

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller
'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were
Ben Kentish 'not convinced' Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Ben Kentish is 'not convinced' that Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Emotional caller reveals her shocking experience with female Met officers

Female Met officers refused to charge abusive partner, emotional caller reveals

James O'Brien on the Met Police

Ex-Met Officer tells James O'Brien: ‘you give up trying to fight’

Nick Ferrari and Zoe Bellingham

Ex-Police Watchdog claims Casey Review is ‘the end of the Met Police or the beginning of a new beginning’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit