'I'm a dad, not a killer': Man accused of Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder sobs in court as he insists he's been 'stitched up'

22 March 2023, 21:44 | Updated: 22 March 2023, 22:10

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed after a gunman chased convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee into her home
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed after a gunman chased convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee into her home. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A man accused of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel has broken down in court, insisting "I'm a dad, I'm not a killer".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thomas Cashman, 34, who is charged with murdering the nine-year-old, appeared to become emotional as he gave evidence for a second day at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday.

Asked by John Cooper KC, defending, if he had committed any of the offences he was accused of, he said: "No, I did not. I am getting the blame for something I haven't done.

"I didn't do it and I'm getting the blame for it.

"I'm getting blamed for killing a child and I have got my own children.

"I'm a dad, I'm not a killer, I'm a dad.

"I'm getting blamed for something I haven't done."

Read more: Man accused of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel tells court he was 'high level cannabis dealer'

Read more: Olivia Pratt-Korbel 'picked up in blood-stained pyjamas' by police officer after nine-year-old gunned down at home

Thomas Cashman in court
Thomas Cashman in court. Picture: Alamy

A gunman shot Olivia and injured her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, after chasing convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee into their home in Dovecot, Liverpool, at about 10pm on August 22 last year.

Cashman, who has admitted being a "high-level cannabis dealer", said at about 9.15pm that night he was with his friend Craig Byrne, who had picked him up from where he parked his van on Aspes Road.

He said they went to Mr Byrne's house, on Snowberry Road, where they went into his spare bedroom to count about £10,000 in cash.

Cashman added: "We counted money then went downstairs, I done myself a spliff in the kitchen, went in the back garden and was having just a general chit-chat with Craig."

He said when he later went into the front garden he could hear sirens and was told by someone there were "police everywhere".

Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Picture: Alamy

Earlier in the trial, the jury heard from a woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, who had a fling with Cashman, a father of two with a partner of 22 years.

She claimed he went to her house after the shooting where he changed his clothes and she heard him saying he had "done Joey".

Asked if at any stage he did confess, Cashman said: "No, I did not, she's trying to ruin my life.

"She is trying to ruin my life because, for one thing, I won't leave my partner for her. There's loads of reasons."

Cashman also claims the woman's boyfriend owed him a £25,000 drug debt so she wanted him "out of the way".

He told the jury: "She's ruined my life, what she said, she has done to me, what she's doing, what she's done, she's ruined my life."

Prosecutors allege Cashman walked and travelled in his van around the area ahead of a plan to find Nee and execute a "hit".

But Cashman denied his movements showed he was planning the alleged hit on Nee and were instead to do with his cannabis dealing.

He said his various movements were to do with him dropping off drugs and collecting money at various addresses in Dovecot and sometimes "socialising" by having a spliff with friends.

Mr Cooper said: "It's suggested that the purpose of your movements were not for the reason you say, but either for the reason of executing a hit or planning a hit?"

Cashman replied: "No, that's not true whatsoever. What you see here is typical of a local lad who sells cannabis in the area."

Under cross-examination, the defendant accepted he made up to £250,000 a year from selling cannabis but refused to reveal who he bought it from or sold it to.

He said: "I'm getting stitched up for murder of a child that I did not commit. I didn't do it."

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia's mother, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan among stars to settle with SEC over crypto case

A residential building in Ukraine damaged by a Russian missile

World Bank puts cost of rebuilding Ukraine at hundreds of billions

A parent hugs a student as they are reunited after a school shooting in Denver

Boy shoots two at Denver high school

Damage caused by a large tree falling over in Santa Rosa, California

California hit by powerful Pacific storm

The Codex Sassoon

Sotheby’s hopes for record sale of ancient Hebrew Bible

This aerial photo shows the movie set of Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Workplace safety sanction finalised in Alec Baldwin shooting case

Westminster Magistrates Court building in London, UK.

Man 'filmed himself castrating other men' so they could appear on his 'eunuch maker' website as 'secret society' face trial
Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine injured in assault at Florida gym

People get drinking water from a water-collecting point in Karachi, Pakistan

Quarter of world no access to clean drinking water, says UN

Max Hastings spoke out against Boris Johnson

'You can't write off Boris until he's buried at a crossroads with a stake in his heart', former boss Max Hastings says

Victim Mohammed Rayaz has suffered severe burns

Same man arrested for two separate attacks where elderly men were set on fire in London and Birmingham

Rail strikes have been suspended

RMT suspends rail strikes scheduled for March 30 and April 1

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has published his long-awaited UK tax documents

Rishi Sunak reveals he paid £400k in tax last year as he releases long-awaited return during Johnson grilling

Khayri McLean and people paying tribute to the slain teenager

Teenager found guilty of murdering Khayri McLean, 15, outside Huddersfield school

Boris Johnson is fighting for his political future

'Hand on heart, I did not lie to you': Boris comes out swinging in bid to save career before MPs pass judgement

Former President Donald J Trump points while watching the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla

Trump could be indicted by jury as soon as this week over hush money payments

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 18-year-old skier died in an avalanche

British skier, 18, dies in Swiss avalanche, with police still hunting for the other person buried in snow
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a drone attack in Rzhyshchiv

Missiles and drones hit civilian buildings in Ukraine

Britain's 'most unwanted home' https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/131996066#/?channel=RES_BUY

‘Britain’s most unwanted home’ has been sitting on the market for over 14 years

The road rage incident took place last August

Shocking moment road rage pensioner chases motorcyclist through streets and slams into him, knocking him off his bike
The video posted online showed Tekashi walking past a crowd of shocked onlookers.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine beaten to a pulp in changing room of LA Fitness gym in Miami

French president Emmanuel Macron

Macron wants French pension plan implemented by ‘end of year’

The duke's candour about past drug use in his memoir has caused a stir about his US visa application.

Prince Harry's drug use could threaten his US visa, lawyer says

The planes flying over Europe

US nuclear bombers join NATO jets in mission over Europe's skies in show of strength to Vladimir Putin as tensions grow
Lindsey Bauer is now working at Bristol University

Teacher banned for sending 'aggressively sexual' texts to student is now working at university
An official uses a telescope to scan the horizon for a crescent moon that will determine the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia

Muslims in Asia begin marking holy month of Ramadan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr said Wednesday wasn't such a bad day for Rishi Sunak

Sunak wins his Brexit vote and Boris fights for his future: Not a bad day for Rishi, reckons Andrew Marr
Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay that much tax' for his wealth

Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay a very high tax rate', says Open Democracy CEO

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller
'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were
Ben Kentish 'not convinced' Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Ben Kentish is 'not convinced' that Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Emotional caller reveals her shocking experience with female Met officers

Female Met officers refused to charge abusive partner, emotional caller reveals

James O'Brien on the Met Police

Ex-Met Officer tells James O'Brien: ‘you give up trying to fight’

Nick Ferrari and Zoe Bellingham

Ex-Police Watchdog claims Casey Review is ‘the end of the Met Police or the beginning of a new beginning’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit