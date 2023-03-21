Man accused of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel tells court he was 'high level cannabis dealer'

21 March 2023, 17:48

Cashman denies murdering Olivia and wounding her mother
Cashman denies murdering Olivia and wounding her mother. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The man accused of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has told a court he was a "high-level cannabis dealer".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thomas Cashman, 34, who is accused of killing the girl and injuring her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, after chasing a convicted drug dealer into their Liverpool home in August last year.

He gave evidence to the trial on Tuesday, wearing a blue jumper over a white shirt.

He told jurors he would make between £3,000 and £5,000 a week selling the drug, and spend it on holidays, cars and bikes.

By the age of 14 he was out of school and at about 16 he was working at a fair in Wales and smoking cannabis every day, then he started smelling it on a small scale by 18.

Read more: Olivia Pratt-Korbel 'picked up in blood-stained pyjamas' by police officer after nine-year-old gunned down at home

However, by 2021, he was selling at a "high level", and he had moved to a home in Grenadier Drive.

"I only ever sold it in my area where I've been brought up, so everyone I sold it to was everyone I knew,” he said. He told the court his catchment area was the Finch Lane area of Dovecot in Liverpool.

John Cooper KC, defending, said: "You became a cannabis dealer, didn't you?"

Cashman replied: "Yes, I was a cannabis dealer."

Prosecutors say Cashman killed Olivia
Prosecutors say Cashman killed Olivia. Picture: Alamy

Mr Cooper asked: "Were you a high-level cannabis dealer?"

Cashman replied: "Yes."

Cashman said he has two children with his "childhood sweetheart" Kaylee Sweeney.

His drugs would get dropped off at his sister's house, he said.

Read more: 'I knew she had gone': Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s mum sobs as she reveals moment daughter shot dead at home

"My sister's boyfriend is an ex-police officer. He didn't like it and he got on my sister over it and they were having arguments between each other about me always being there," Cashman told the court.

His sister had told him to stop having people round to the house because of the arguments on the day of the shooting, he said.

He told the court he knew Joseph Nee, the alleged target of the shooting, and never had problems with him or his brothers.

He said he was at their family's home to look at one of their new Audis the day before Olivia was shot.

Cashman denies murder
Cashman denies murder. Picture: Alamy
Olivia's mother was wounded in the shooting
Olivia's mother was wounded in the shooting. Picture: Alamy

Asked if this was actually a mission for "scoping things out", he insisted that was "untrue".

Cashman also denied "confessing" the crime to a woman he had a "fling" with. She claims he came to her after the shooting to change clothing and overheard him say he had "done Joey".

Cashman claimed he dealt drugs to her boyfriend, who owed him £25,000, and she threatened to hell her partner about the affair because he did not want to go to Marbella to start a new life with her.

Cashman denies murdering Olivia and the attempted murder of Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia's mother, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Def Leppard

Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel

Russia China

China has a peace plan for Ukraine when the West is ready, says Putin

Putin, Challenger II tank and Sergei Shiogu

Putin vows to respond after Britain sent uranium arms to Ukraine - as Russia warns of fewer steps to nuclear conflict

Hong Kong Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh film pulled from Hong Kong cinemas

Trump criticised Stormy Daniels in anticipation of his arrest next week.

Donald Trump slams former porn star Stormy Daniels as his 'arrest' anticipated next week

Rishi Sunak may be left without ERG votes

Tory ERG blasts Rishi Sunak's Brexit change as 'practically useless' as PM faces needing Labour to pass deal

Pinduoduo app

Google suspends Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo amid malware concerns

Katy Perry and a Just Eat rider

Just Eat to axe 1,700 drivers as it bids to tackle downturn in orders resulting from cost-of-living crisis

Russia China

Putin hosts Xi in the Kremlin with imperial palace pageantry

Ms Paltrow is counterclaiming against Dr. Terry Sanderson for the sum of $1 and legal fees.

Gwyneth Paltrow stands trial accused of 'hit and run' ski accident which left retired optometrist with 'brain injury'

TikTok

TikTok updates content rulebook as pressure from West builds

Billy Connelly's second series of 'Billy Connelly Does...' airs next week.

Billy Connolly reveals he was "preyed upon" during hellish childhood

Russia Crackdown

Russian raids target Nobel Peace Prize-winning rights group Memorial

Baroness Casey spoke to LBC about her report

Met needs to 'woman up' and stop being in denial about who's to blame for its problems, Baroness Casey tells LBC

Russia Ukraine War Japan

Japanese PM Kishida offers Ukraine support as China’s president backs Russia

Bard

Google giving more users access to Bard chatbot

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Putin

Russia to hold UN meeting over deported Ukrainian children

Abrams tank

US speeds up delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine war zone

Pope Benedict XVI

German prosecutors investigated Pope Benedict in abuse probe

Casey report - damning claims laid bare in report show widespread misogyny, racism, homophobia and a regular abuse of power by Met officers.

Casey report: 10 damning claims against Met include bacon hidden in Muslim officer's boots and 'sex obsessed' officers
Paul Grant, who played an unnamed Ewok in Star Wars, died last week aged 56.

"I need to stop doing this": Star Wars actor Paul Grant opens up on drink and drug battle in final interview
APTOPIX Pakistan Politics

Pakistani court grants Imran Khan bail in terrorism cases

Ukraine flag

Kyiv and Moscow trade claims after ‘attack on Russian cruise missiles’

Sweden Climate

Swedish court allows activists to sue state over climate policy

France Pensions

Protests continue in France after Macron forces through pension plan

Boris Johnson has admitted to misleading the House of Commons, but not "intentionally" or "recklessly"

Read it in full: Boris Johnson's Partygate defence revealed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Emotional caller reveals her shocking experience with female Met officers

Female Met officers refused to charge abusive partner, emotional caller reveals

James O'Brien on the Met Police

Ex-Met Officer tells James O'Brien: ‘you give up trying to fight’

Nick Ferrari and Zoe Bellingham

Ex-Police Watchdog claims Casey Review is ‘the end of the Met Police or the beginning of a new beginning’
LBC Presenter Andrew Marr gave his LBC Views on the war in Iraq twenty years on

Andrew Marr: We cannot ignore the ghost of Iraq - it reshaped the world order and not in the way the West intended
James and ex-air force caller

Ex-RAF caller tells James O’Brien of horror discovery during service in Iraq

Nick and caller on Iraq war

Emotional former Tank Commander tells Nick Ferrari ‘I lost everything’ in Iraq ‘for what?’

Boris Johnson and Andrew Castle

Andrew Castle: ‘Boris Johnson is finished. It’s over.’

Iraqi expert

Iraq expert says Iraq would be better off under Saddam Hussein

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again is near impossible

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again will be near impossible
Do we value stay-at-home mothers, asks Andrew Castle following Chancellor's childcare reforms

Andrew Castle: 'Women are discriminated against because they have babies - fact'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit