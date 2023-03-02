Breaking News

'Shocked and devastated': Pulp bassist Steve Mackey dies aged 56 as band pay tribute to 'beloved friend'

2 March 2023

Mackey has died aged 56
Mackey (second from right, and inset) has died aged 56. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Pulp bassist Steve Mackey has died aged 56.

The Sheffield band, known for hits including Common People, said he passed away earlier on Thursday as his wife Katie Grand said the family was heartbroken.

"After three months in hospital, fighting with all his strength and determination, we are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye to my brilliant, beautiful husband, Steve Mackey," Ms Grand wrote on Instagram.

"Steve died today, a loss which has left myself, his son Marley, parents Kath and Paul, sister Michelle and many friends all heartbroken. Steve was the most talented man I have ever known, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker.

"As in life, he was adored by everyone whose paths he crossed in the multiple creative disciplines he conquered. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the NHS staff who worked tirelessly for Steve. He will be missed beyond words. The family has asked for privacy at this time."

"Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning," the band said on Twitter, posting an image of him in the Andes during a 2012 tour.

Mackey's death devastated his family and the band
Mackey's death devastated his family and the band. Picture: Getty

The band said its thoughts were with his family and loved ones.

In a message attached to the photo of Mackey walking through the Andes, the band said: "This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012.

"We had a day off and Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did.

And it was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel wall all day (which is probably what we'd have done otherwise).

Steve made things happen. in life and in the band.

"And we'd very much like to think that he's back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure.

"Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love xx"

Mackey joined the band ahead of their third studio album
Mackey joined the band ahead of their third studio album. Picture: Alamy

Mackey joined the banned in 1989, ahead of their third album. He featured on all of their subsequent albums, including Different Class, which featured the iconic single Common People.

The album went four times platinum and sold more than a million copies in the UK.

