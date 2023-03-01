Jeremy Clarkson axed from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? amid Meghan Markle column fallout

Jeremy Clarkson (l) axed as Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host over Meghan column fallout. Picture: Shutterstock/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Jeremy Clarkson has been dropped as the host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? following controversial comments he made about Meghan Markle in a newspaper column.

The upcoming series will be his final as the host of the quiz show, ITV confirmed today.

Clarkson, 62, sparked a major backlash after a saying in an opinion piece that he ‘hated’ the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level” and that he wanted to see her “paraded through the streets.”

The Sun, which published the piece, issued an apology.

ITV boss Carolyn McCall said the forthcoming season of the popular quiz show will be his final series as host.

“We have a contract. We’re contracted to this [season], so we will do that. And then we have no future commitments,” McCall told Variety magazine.

She added: “There was no dissent internally. We came out much quicker than anybody else, Amazon included.

“We just came out and said, ‘Yes, we do not endorse a single word that he said on that. And there’s no place for that on ITV.’ So we came out very quickly and just said, you know, that wasn’t on ITV. But we don’t endorse that in any way. And there’s no place for that on ITV.”

ITV said in a statement: “As we have said before, ITV has a further series of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? contractually commissioned (which has now recorded), and no further commissioning commitments beyond that currently.”

Weeks after the letter was published, it was reported that a special episode of Millionaire was shelved after three female stars refused to work alongside him.

ITV said the cancellation was due to “scheduling issues.”

Clarkson is thought to have been paid £3m to present the hit quiz, after taking over from Chris Tarrant in 2018.