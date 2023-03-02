Jeremy Vine involved in his 'first collision of the year' - and it was caused by fellow cyclist

Jeremy Vine has collided with another cyclist while crossing the road. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Kieran Kelly

Jeremy Vine has shared footage of his first collision of the year while cycling in through London - and it was caused by another cyclist.

The passionate cyclist says the collision was caused by a fellow cyclist going through a red light, which caused him to collide with another biker.

Speaking on social media, Mr Vine slammed drivers - despite colliding with cyclist - saying there would have been a "fist-fight" if a car had been involved.

"In fairness to all involved, the lawbreaking cyclist posed no real danger; the impact was minor; and I made a new friend," he wrote on Twitter.

"If this had been three drivers coming together, there would have been a fist-fight, an insurance claim, and a jam at Marble Arch backing up to Victoria."

My first collision of the year, and it's caused by a cyclist going through a red light. pic.twitter.com/H9oRrpdJpE — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) March 1, 2023

During the footage, the presenter can be seen waiting for traffic to come to a stop before cyclist across the road.

As he cycles across the road, another bike passes through a red light, causing him to crash.

He says: "Yo, oh my God, sorry".

The other cyclist replies: "No, that's her fault...Are you okay? It's not your fault, it's hers," before being told by Mr Vine to "have a good night".

The Highway Code states that all road users must stop at a red light, whether cycling or driving.

Jeremy Vine collided with another cyclist in London. Picture: Twitter

Read More: WH Smith hit by cyber attack with hackers accessing data on current and former staff

Read More: Shocking near-miss as 'stupidly reckless' moped driver speeds over train tracks a split second before train crosses

Those who fail to stop at a red light can be fined £1,000 and have six points on their license, though most people are fined £30 on the spot.

A number of social media users responded to Mr Vine's collision and expressed their fury at the number of cyclists that run red lights.

One Twitter user said: "Cyclists run red lights all the time. I think this is what's gets people annoyed. You have cyclists using the crossing and on the road breaking the rules. You say it's minor but what if it was pedestrian being struck?

Another agreed, tweeting: "Cyclists need to stop running red lights. I see this all the time. A pedestrian getting struck by a cyclist is not going to end well."

A third tweeted: "I was a cyclist years ago but now in London, I would consider it too dangerous, because of other cyclists! I am on constant alert for cyclists on pavements too."

Don’t be this driver.

Bad overtake attempt + mobile phone + zebra offence. pic.twitter.com/m1pUiC9xfe — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) March 1, 2023

Jeremy Vine has been notorious for cycling around London and posted footage from a camera placed on his helmet.

He frequently slams drivers for their 'poor driving'. Yesterday, he posted footage of a grey van's "bad overtake attempt", telling users: "Don't be this driver".