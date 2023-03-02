Breaking News

WH Smith hit by cyber attack with hackers accessing data on current and former staff

By StephenRigley

WH Smith has said it has been the target of a cyber attack that has seen hackers access company data.

The high street retailer added hackers have also been able to access current and former employee information.

Investigations into the incident are underway and those affected have been informed.

WH Smith said: "Upon becoming aware of the incident, we immediately launched an investigation, engaged specialist support services and implemented our incident response plans, which included notifying the relevant authorities.

It added: "WH Smith takes the issue of cyber security extremely seriously and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

"We are notifying all affected colleagues and have put measures in place to support them."