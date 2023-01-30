JD Sports cyber attack may have exposed bank details of ten million customers

30 January 2023, 13:27 | Updated: 30 January 2023, 13:30

JD Sports has had a data breach
JD Sports has had a data breach. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The personal data of ten million people may have been breached in a cyber attack on sporting goods retailer JD Sports, the company has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

JD Sports bosses said on Monday that they were contacting customers who could have been affected by the breach.

Anyone who placed an order with JD Sports between November 2018 and October 2020 may have had their data exposed.

That includes names, addresses, phone numbers, order details, and the final four digits of their payment cards.

Brands affected include JD, Size?, Millets, Blacks, Scotts and MilletSport.

JD Sports in Newcastle
JD Sports in Newcastle. Picture: Alamy

JD Sports warned customers to look out for any potential fraudsters who could use this information to target shoppers, and convince the customers that they are calling, emailing or texting from JD.

"We want to apologise to those customers who may have been affected by this incident," said chief financial officer Neil Greenhalgh.

"We are advising them to be vigilant about potential scam emails, calls and texts and providing details on how to report these.

"We are continuing with a full review of our cyber security in partnership with external specialists following this incident.

"Protecting the data of our customers is an absolute priority for JD."

JD Sports said on Monday: "We have taken the necessary immediate steps to investigate and respond to the incident, including working with leading cyber security experts.

Read more: Police searching for missing woman, 45, who vanished three days ago reveal her phone was found on bench

Read more: Kremlin accuses Boris Johnson of lying after he said Putin 'threatened to kill him with a missile strike'

"We are engaging with the relevant authorities, including the UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), as necessary.

"We are proactively contacting affected customers so that we can advise them to be vigilant to the risk of fraud and phishing attacks.

"This includes being on the lookout for any suspicious or unusual communications purporting to be from JD Sports or any of our group brands."

JD Sports is one of several British companies to have had data breaches recently
JD Sports is one of several British companies to have had data breaches recently. Picture: Alamy

It is the latest in a series of recent high-profile cyber attacks on British companies. Last Thursday, Royal Mail was able to resume international signed deliveries for business customers.

The company had been forced to withdraw some overseas delivery options after being hit by what was reportedly a ransomware attack.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Firefighters have voted to go on strike

Firefighters vote for first strike in 20 years in dispute over pay

Pakistan Mosque Bombing

Suicide bomber kills at least 47 in Pakistan mosque

Ben Wallace has admitted the army has been 'hollowed out'

Government has 'hollowed out and underfunded' the British army, defence secretary Ben Wallace admits

Prince Andrew should try to overturn the settlement, a lawyer has said

Prince Andrew urged to challenge £10m settlement with sex crime accuser Virginia Giuffre by lawyer she also sued

Madagascar Floods

Flooding and landslides in Madagascar leave 30 dead

Rishi Sunak is trailing Sir Keir Starmer in a new poll

Rishi Sunak's popularity slumps in new poll as Keir Starmer overtakes him as 'most capable PM'

France Impressionist Masterpiece

Paris museum buys Impressionist masterpiece thanks to LVMH donation

A police officer has been charged with rape

Serving police officer charged with rape as well as six other sex crimes

Breaking
Police at Gravelly Hill in Caterham, Surrey, after the fatal attack

Woman, 28, mauled to death by dogs at Surrey beauty spot named for the first time

Obit Annie Wersching

Star Trek and 24 actress Annie Wersching dies aged 45

Eva Green arriving in London's High Court today to give evidence over failed sci-fi movie

Bond girl Eva Green blames ‘Frenchness’ for ‘rude’ messages sent to bosses of doomed sci-fi film, High Court hears

The burglars in the home

Gang ransacked £200,000 of jewellery and guns from home while forcing woman to lie on the ground as girl, 5, slept upstairs
Austrian police car, Vienna, Austria Polizei

Man found living in Austrian cellar ‘with six English children’ arrested

Nathan has not been seen since the evening of January 21

Police search for Londoner, 32, missing for over a week after disappearing 'on way to party'

Lent and Easter are Christian terms set to be cancelled by LSE in a bid to be more “international”.

Lent and Easter cancelled by 'woke' UK university in drive to abolish Christian calendar terminology

Obit Barrett Strong

Motown songwriter Barrett Strong dies aged 81

Latest News

See more Latest News

Egypt US Mideast

Blinken calls for restraint ahead of visit to Jerusalem and West Bank

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to a staff member during his tour of University Hospital of North Tees, as part of his visit to County Durham.

Rishi Sunak says there is no 'magic wand' to solve NHS pay dispute

Police said concerns were raised regarding a female using an e scooter to transport a young child on a daily basis. @GlosPolSpecOps

Police branded 'flipping daft' after seizing e-scooter from woman travelling at 3mph with toddler
Paul Burrell has revealed he is battling cancer

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, 64, breaks down in tears as he reveals cancer diagnosis
The theatre has announced an event that will only allow “Black-identifying audiences” to attend

Canadian theatre sparks row with performance for 'Black-identifying' audiences only

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is said to have been told the British Army's global position as a top-level fighting force has been downgraded by a senior US general.

British Army 'no longer' top-tier fighting force and 'unable to protect the UK and our allies' according to US general
Annie Wersching has died after a battle with cancer

Tributes paid after 24 and The Last of Us actress Annie Wersching dies aged 45

New Zealand Weather

Auckland faces ‘dangerous’ amount of rain after four killed in floods

Nicola Bulley, 45, who is still missing

Woman, 45, who went missing while walking dog ‘was on work conference call when she disappeared’
The video sparked controversy on social media

Sam Smith's 'raunchy' new music video sparks debate over age restrictions following release

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O’Brien: Why has Rishi Sunak not broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of book on empire

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of Oxford Professor's book on colonialism

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

Poor antenatal care led to death of caller's daughter

Poor antenatal care led to the death of this caller's daughter

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'
HS2 traffic marshall tells ‘unbelievable’ story of ‘roleplaying actors’ training workers

HS2 worker shares hilarious tale of training with 'D-class actors' and five staff for one traffic light

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit