Boris Johnson says Putin 'threatened to kill him with a missile strike' bragging that it would 'only take a minute'

30 January 2023, 00:08 | Updated: 30 January 2023, 00:24

Boris Johnson meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Boris Johnson meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

Boris Johnson has claimed Vladimir Putin threatened to kill him in a missile attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Russian dictator made the eerie claim in a phone call shortly before the invasion of Ukraine, Mr Johnson said.

Putin allegedly said: "I don't want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute."

Ex-PM Johnson visited Kyiv last February in a late effort to show Western solidarity with Ukraine.

Within days, Russian tanks rolled into the country.

Mr Johnson made the claim in a new three-part series for BBC Two about how the West grappled with Putin in the years leading up to the war in Ukraine.

Read more: Putin shifting Ukraine war focus ‘to NATO and the West’, says EU official as Western tanks prepare to face Russians

Read more: Boris: Send Ukraine tanks now to speed up its inevitable victory, boot out the Russians and end this economic pain

President Putin allegedly told Mr Johnson that 'it will only take a minute' to strike Britain
President Putin allegedly told Mr Johnson that 'it will only take a minute' to strike Britain. Picture: PA

Johnson also recalled that he warned Mr Putin there would be tougher Western sanctions if he ordered an invasion of Ukraine.

He said he told the Russian leader that the escalation would only see Western states increase support for Ukraine, meaning "more Nato, not less Nato" on Russia's borders.

"He said, 'Boris, you say that Ukraine is not going to join Nato any time soon. [...] What is any time soon?' and I said 'Well it's not going to join Nato for the foreseeable future. You know that perfectively well,'" Mr Johnson said of the call with Mr Putin.

"He sort of threatened me at one point and said, 'Boris, I don't want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute', or something like that," Mr Johnson said.

"I think from the very relaxed tone that he was taking, the sort of air of detachment that he seemed to have, he was just playing along with my attempts to get him to negotiate."

A Russian Sarmat missile is pictured during a weapons test
A Russian Sarmat missile is pictured during a weapons test. Picture: Alamy

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also spoke to the Putin vs The West programme, set to air on Monday evening, about his journey to Moscow in February as he sought to reach a breakthrough and see off war.

He recalls speaking to Russia's minister of defence Sergei Shoigu, as well as chief of general staff Valery Gerasimov.

"I remember saying to Minister Shoigu 'They will fight' and he said, 'my mother is Ukrainian, they won't!'.

"He also said he had no intention of invading," Wallace said.

The programme also hears from Mr Zelensky about his efforts to win over Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"I told him: 'Jens, I want to join Nato, do you see us in Nato?' Because nothing would defend our country except for actual membership," Mr Zelensky said.

"I said: 'It's just unfair and not nice. You don't see us as equals.' I told him that our army is ready, our society is ready, and I believed that Nato is not ready."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sunak's allies have touted a new zero-tolerance plan

Sunak allies vow new 'zero-tolerance' toward errant ministers as friends of Zahawi bemoan 'no fair trial'

Nicola Sturgeon faces fresh questions about the policy

Transgender prisoners with record of violence against women will be kept out of female jails as 'urgent' review called

Israeli paramilitary border police stand next to the family home of a Palestinian gunman who killed several people in an attack on Friday outside a synagogue in east Jerusalem

Israel prepares to demolish home of Palestinian gunman

Police have not found the culprit in the incident

Man in his 20s stabbed in Harrods 'during fight over watch' as witness describes 'pools of blood'

A tribute to Andrew Bagshaw during a service in Kyiv, Ukraine

Friends remember volunteer killed trying to help civilians in Ukraine

Tom Landon has been arrested by police in Austria

'Holocaust denier' arrested after 'keeping British girls in cellar for nine months' pictured for first time

Dame Esther received a DBE in 2015

Dame Esther Rantzen 'staying optimistic' after being diagnosed with lung cancer

Gregory Allen Howard

Remember The Titans screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard dies aged 70

A woman holds a photo of far-right activist Rasmus Paludan during a protest outside the Swedish consulate in Istanbul

Turkey issues Europe travel warning after protests

Mr Gove admitted Government rules were exploited

Gove says sorry that exploitation of regulations led to Grenfell fire

Tyre Nichols

Memphis police disband unit that beat black driver Tyre Nichols to death

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder

Boy, 16, charged with murder as tributes pour in for 15-year-old Holly Newton stabbed to death in Northumberland

Rishi Sunak is planning "hospitals at home"

FaceTime will see you now: Govt plans video call check ups to create 'hospitals at home' in bid to solve NHS crisis

Nadhim Zahawi apologised only to his family over his sacking

Zahawi responds to sacking by praising himself and apologises only to his family

Mourners at the funeral of an Israeli couple killed in a gun attack outside a synagogue in Jerusalem

Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker

Rescue workers at the scene

40 dead after bus crashes and catches fire in Pakistan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak has sacked Nadhim Zahawi

Rishi Sunak sacks Nadhim Zahawi as Tory chairman after multi-million pound tax row

Tunisians protest again President Kais Saied

Elections shine spotlight on Tunisia’s troubled democracy

Charles is said to be keen on bringing Harry to his coronation in May

Charles 'wants Harry at his coronation despite bombshell memoir and William fears - and weighs up his own interview'
The new Czech President

Retired army general Petr Pavel wins election to become Czech president

Tom Verlaine

Guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of Television, dies aged 73

An Israeli policeman secures a shooting attack site in east Jerusalem

Israel to ‘strengthen’ settlements after shooting attacks

Firefighters are set to strike next month after a vote on Monday

Cleaners 'will respond to 999 calls' during firefighters strike, bosses say

The general said he predicted war with Taiwan in two years' time

US and China 'will go to war in 2025', American general warns as Taiwan tensions continue

Donald Trump

Trump says he’s ‘more committed than ever’ as he begins 2024 White House run

Israeli police

Two Israelis injured after teenager opens fire in east Jerusalem

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of book on empire

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of Oxford Professor's book on colonialism

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

Poor antenatal care led to death of caller's daughter

Poor antenatal care led to the death of this caller's daughter

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'
HS2 traffic marshall tells ‘unbelievable’ story of ‘roleplaying actors’ training workers

HS2 worker shares hilarious tale of training with 'D-class actors' and five staff for one traffic light
Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit