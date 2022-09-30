Breaking News

Putin has declared four areas of Ukraine as Russia

Vladimir Putin gives speech during ceremony annexing four regions of Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

Vladimir Putin has declared four regions of Ukraine part of Russia - in a ceremony in Moscow.

Russian President Putin says the West must respect the will of the people, after announcing the annexation of 4 parts of Ukraine.

It follows referendums in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia which political leaders have slammed as "illegal", including Prime Minister Liz Truss who accused Vladimir Putin of breaching international law.

A ceremony is being held at the Kremlin to formally annex four Ukrainian regions after referendums - which have been discredited by leaders around the world.

Ukraine says a Russian Meanwhile, a Russian rocket attack killed at least 25 in Zaporizhzhia, while another 50 were wounded.

