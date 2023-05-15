Putin loses two of Russia's top commanders killed by Ukrainian troops in battle for Bakhmut

15 May 2023, 06:08

Russia's defence ministry rarely announces the deaths of military commanders
Russia's defence ministry rarely announces the deaths of military commanders. Picture: Getty/MoD Russia
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Russia has confirmed that two of its top commanders were killed on Sunday as fighting rages on in the east of Ukraine.

The Russian defence ministry confirmed thta Commander Vyacheslav Makarov of the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade and Deputy Commander Yevgeny Brovko were killed.

Makarov died while leading Russian troops on the frontline, Russia's MoD said, while Brovko "died heroically, suffering multiple shrapnel wounds".

It comes amid a tense battle between Ukraine and Russia for Bakhmut, which has been raging on for more than a year.

Russian Defence Ministry Deputy Commander Yevgeny Brovko
Russian Defence Ministry Deputy Commander Yevgeny Brovko. Picture: Russia MoD

Elsewhere, a huge fireball erupted over a Ukrainian city after an attack on an ammunition chamber.

Russia is believed to have sent 21 drones to Khmelnytskyi as part of the attack, with 17 shot down. Four found their target.

Officials said 30 people were injured, but "miraculously" only two needed hospital treatment.

Read More: Ukraine ‘breaks through in Bakhmut’ after Wagner mercenary chief accuses Russian troops of abandoning their posts

Read More: France pledges more military aid to Ukraine as Macron meets with Zelensky

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces made significant advances with counter attacks on Russian positions near Bakhmut.

Ukraine’s military chiefs say their forces have advanced 1.2 miles in a week, taking back territory captured by Russian invaders.

Russia has officially denied reports that Ukraine has gained ground, but the chief of the Russian Wagner mercenary group said the “situation on the flanks is shaping up according to the worst predicted scenario.”

Yevgeny Prigozenhin accused regular Russian army troops of abandoning their positions.

He said: "Those territories, which were taken with the blood and lives of our comrades-in-arms for many months, every day, by tens or hundreds of metres are now being thrown almost without a fight by those [Russian army soldiers] who are supposed to hold our flanks."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Turkey Elections

Turkey’s Erdogan says he could still win election despite prospect of run-off

Turkey's presidential election could be heading for a run-off, as state-run news agency AA reported that incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dipped below the 50 percent needed to secure another term.

Turkish President Erdogan faces second round of voting after tight contest for presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee palace in Paris, Sunday, May 14, 2023

France pledges more military aid to Ukraine as Macron meets with Zelensky

I Am Ruth star Kate Winslet made a tearful tribute to her co-star daughter as she won the Leading Actress prize at the TV Baftas on Sunday night.

Kate Winslet offers tearful tribute to co-star daughter as she bags Leading Actress award at TV Baftas

Labour are reportedly considering plans to give millions of EU citizens the right to vote if Labour returns to power at the next general election.

Labour 'plot to rig electorate' by giving vote to EU nationals and 16-year-olds

Turkey's presidential election could be heading for a run-off, as state-run news agency AA reported that incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dipped below the 50 percent needed to secure another term.

Turkey election 'highly likely' to go to run-off as Erdogan fights for political life

S Club 7 have announced that Hannah Spearritt has pulled out of the pop group's planned tour following the death of Paul Cattermole.

Hannah Sperritt pulls out of S Club 7 reunion tour following Paul Cattermole's death

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan with supporters at a polling station in Istanbul

Election count suggests Turkey’s Erdogan may face presidential election run-off

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Elysee palace in Paris

Ukraine’s Zelensky makes surprise visit to Paris for talks with France’s Macron

In an emotional moment, Kevin Sinfield stopped before the finish line at the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon to carry his friend and former teammate over the line.

Moving moment as Kevin Sinfield carries ex-teammate Rob Burrow over Leeds marathon finish line

Diving explorer and medical researcher Dr Joseph Dituri peers out of a large porthole at Jules’ Undersea Lodge positioned at the bottom of a 30ft-deep lagoon in Key Largo, Florida

Professor sets record for living underwater

Pictures reveal the transformation of West Ham's former stadium Upton Park into 842 flats worth around £340million.

Inside West Ham's former stadium demolished to create 842 flats worth £340million

A deadly cyclone has struck the coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar, forcing tens of thousands to seek shelter as strong winds, floods and landslides hit the area.

Extreme cyclone strikes coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar sparking scramble for shelter

Israel Palestinians

Ceasefire between Israel and militants in Gaza appears to hold

Brits could see scorching temperatures starting next month with the mercury rising as high as 35C, as forecasters predict that a "heatwave is coming".

Scorching temperatures as high as 35C expected next month as Brits told 'heatwave is coming'

Exclusive
Alastair Campbell has said the Labour party is right to consider extending the vote to 16 and 17 year-olds, as he called for "a complete overhaul of the way we do politics".

Alastair Campbell says Labour right to consider handing 16 and 17-year-olds vote despite bias fears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Move Forward party supporters cheer as they watch votes being counted on television

Thailand’s opposition takes early lead in general election vote count

Gatwick Airport was forced to close its runway for nearly an hour because of a "suspected drone incident".

Gatwick forced to shut runway for nearly an hour due to 'suspected drone incident'

A woman votes at a polling station in Diyarbakir

Turkey awaits election results as Erdogan’s leadership hangs in balance

A tourist has been arrested on suspicion of rape

British tourist arrested at Spanish airport and locked up on suspicion of raping son's friend in her hotel room
Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, left, inspects weapons collected as part of an amnesty near the city of Smederevo

More than 13,000 weapons collected as part of Serbian amnesty

One boy has died and three have been rescued

Boy dies after being hauled from a river, with three other teens rescued from the water by police
Buildings damaged by Cyclone Mocha in Kyauk Phyu township in Rakhine State

Three dead as Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield will present together on Monday

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield to both present This Morning on Monday, as 'feuding' pair 'put differences aside'
Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory – Zelensky

Paetongtarn Shinawatra casts her vote at a polling station in Bangkok

Thailand counts votes in key election with opposition favoured to win

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is 'refusing to leave' the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'refusing to leave' 30-room royal mansion, and fears royal family could 'turn off the lights' to force him out
Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition 2012.

Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest with Loreen as Ukrainian entry's hometown struck by Russian missiles
The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance in the opening sequence film for the Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Kate plays piano in shock Eurovision appearance as grand final kicks off in Liverpool

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller warns David Lammy of the danger of using barges to house migrants.

‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller condemns migrant barges

Former MP David Mellor brands Labour proposals to expand the electoral franchise as 'shallow and cynical'.

Ex-Tory MP dubs Labour's proposed voting changes 'cynical and shallow'

Sangita Myska and Justin Welby

Sangita Myska ‘relieved’ at Archbishop of Canterbury condemning Illegal Migration Bill

Boris Johnson and Matt Frei

‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

Labour MP Alison McGovern told Andrew Castle that Labour offers 'hope for the future.'

'My goodness people need hope': Labour MP says Tory rule has left UK with 'serious problems'
James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis
'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration lies

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration 'lies'
Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK
James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit