Putin test-fires hypersonic missiles into Mediterranean posing fresh threat to West

3 December 2024, 15:42 | Updated: 3 December 2024, 16:16

Missiles have been fired into the Mediterranean
Missiles have been fired into the Mediterranean. Picture: Russian Defence Ministry

By Josef Al Shemary

Putin has fired hypersonic missiles into the eastern Mediterranean in a new round of drills by the Russian Navy, posing a fresh threat to the West.

The warships fired Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic anti-ship missiles, while a Russian submarine launched a Kalibr cruise missile, a weapon capable of carrying nuclear warheads, the Russian Defence ministry said.

The cutting-edge nuclear Zircon missiles can travel at speeds of nearly 7,000mph - nine times the speed of sound. Putin has previously said the Zircon missiles have 'no equivalent in the world'.

A live launch of an Onyx anti-ship missile was carried out by a missile system on  the nearby coast, the Russian Ministry of Defence added.

The Russian military, which did not specify the location of the drills, said the number of Russian troops currently in the eastern Mediterranean had been 'increased' to partake in the exercises.

Putin has previously said the missiles have 'no equivalent'.
Putin has previously said the missiles have 'no equivalent'. Picture: Getty

“On December 3, during an exercise to test the combined activities of Russian Navy and Air Force troop groups, precision sea-based missiles were launched in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea,” Russia's defence ministry said in a post on Telegram.

Russian vessels test fired hypersonic Zirkon missiles and a Kalibr cruise missile, the ministry added. An Onyx cruise missile was also fired 'from a designated area on the Mediterranean coast'.

Russia has a navy base at Tartus in Syria, but the statement did not confirm whether the drills were carried out there.

"In the course of preparing for the exercise, the Russian armed forces' troops grouping in the eastern Mediterranean was increased," the ministry added.

Putin no doubt intends to send a major warning to the West by firing the Zirkon hypersonic missiles in the Mediterranean.

They were fired by modern frigates Admiral Gorshkov and Admiral Golovko.

The ministry published images showing the launch of several missiles from ships and land and images of a target in open water being hit and exploding.

The missile test comes amid heightened tension in Ukraine, proving that the military's reach stretches far beyond Russia's neighbouring countries.

The location of the test is also significant - as Russia's ally Syria is losing ground to Islamist rebels, who have advanced to Aleppo.

Putin has been a staunch ally of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad since the Syrian civil war started in 2011, and Al-Assad is reportedly staying in Moscow with his family.

The drills were performed under the watchful eye of Russian naval commander in chief, Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, who was despatched to Syria several days ago.

Just yesterday it was revealed that a number of Russia's ships were leaving their naval base in Tartus, Syria, in what seemed like a retreat amid increased Syrian fighting.

The rebels' offensive in Syria was successful partly because Putin had moved troops out of Syria to fight in Ukraine war.

These drills might serve as a warning that, instead, Russia's Syrian foothold will be vigorously defended.

"The exercise involves over 1,000 servicemen, ten ships and support vessels, 24 aircraft, including MiG-31I fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces with Kinzhal [Dagger] hypersonic missiles and the Bastion coastal missile system," said the Russian Defence Ministry.

"The exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean is being conducted in compliance with current international law, as well as agreements between the Russian Federation and foreign states on the prevention of incidents at sea outside territorial waters, as well as in the airspace above them."

