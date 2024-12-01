Syria launches counter-attacks after rebels seize Aleppo in brutal surprise offensive

The Syrian military rushed in reinforcements and struck Idlib city on Sunday in an attempt to stop insurgents from advancing further. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Syrian regime's military have sent reinforcements after rebels coordinate surprise attack against Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The insurgents, led by jihadi group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, took over most of Aleppo claimed to have entered the city of Hama.

The Syrian military rushed in reinforcements to stop the insurgents from advancing further.

The swift and surprise offensive is a huge embarrassment for Assad and raises questions about his troops’ preparedness.

Read More: Syrian Islamist rebel attacks could trigger 'flood' of refugees, former British ambassador warns

Read More: Syrian president Assad vows counter-attack against Islamist rebels after Aleppo defeat, as US urges calm

Syrian government forces have been backed by Russia, Iran and its allied groups - but Assad's allies are preoccupied with their own conflicts.

Rebel commander Colonel Hassan Abdulghani said that despite the government counter-offensive, his fighters are making gains in Aleppo.

He added that 65 Syrian troops were taken prisoner in eastern Aleppo.

Syrian opposition fighters stand atop a captured Syrian army tank in the town of Maarat al-Numan, southwest from Aleppo. Picture: Alamy

Hundreds of people are said to have died in the latest wave of violence.

Peter Ford, Britain's former ambassador to Syria, told LBC's Matthew Wright that the surprise attack may cause 'floods' of refugees.

He also claimed that "crippling sanctions" imposed by Western countries have "decimated" the army's resources - such as fuel and food.

He said: "It will be difficult for the Syrian army to remobilise."

Assad said he would defend Syria's "stability and territorial integrity" and "defeat the terrorists and their supporters", after the insurgents largely overran Aleppo on Saturday.

He added that Syria is able to defeat them no matter how much their attacks intensify.

A Syrian armed opposition fighter raises the flag of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Aleppo. Picture: Alamy

According to Syrian state news agency Sana and a war monitor, the army pushed back insurgents in the northern countryside of Hama province overnight.

Syrian state media said government resupply included heavy equipment and rocket launchers, while Syrian and Russian air strikes targeted weapons depots and insurgent strongholds.