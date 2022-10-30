Qatar to 'pay for fans to go to World Cup' - as long as they report 'offensive' comments

By Kit Heren

Qatar will pay for some football fans' flights and hotels at the World Cup - as long as they promote the tournament online and report "offensive" social media comments, according to reports.

So-called fan leaders will get the free trip to the biggest event in football next month, in exchange for promoting the World Cup on social media.

They also have to notify the organising "Supreme Committee" (SC) of "offensive, degrading or abusive" comments underneath their posts.

It comes after a slew of negative headlines for Qatar over next month's World Cup, with LGBT activist Peter Tatchell allegedly arrested in the country for demonstrating against the country's homophobic laws.

Activists have also long protested the country's attitude towards its migrant workers, many of whom have reportedly died building World Cup stadiums.

In a code of conduct for fan leaders, Qatar's organising committee added: "We are not asking you to [be] a mouth piece for Qatar, but it would obviously not be appropriate for you to disparage Qatar [or] the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy".

The code of conduct also warned that: "You understand that SC will be monitoring your Posts."

If fan leaders do not comply with the code of conduct, the organisers can tear up their agreement.

Some 50 Dutch fans have signed up for the programme, according to the NOS news outlet in the Netherlands, although the tournament organisers were looking for fan leaders from every country taking part in the World Cup.

Those fans will also reportedly be required to take part in the opening ceremony, the first match, and in the public squares in the country's distinctive orange shirts.

"The camera will zoom in on our orange-clad group at the opening," said Leon van der Wilk, who is organising the trip on behalf of the Dutch supporters.

"In addition, we will regularly appear on squares in our orange shirts and we participate in the supporters' World Cup, in which fans play five against five."

This appears to be the first time ordinary fans have been paid to go to a tournament, although it is not unusual for celebrities and influencers to get similar treatment.

The FA said in March 2021 that it was looking for 15-20 fan leaders, although it made no mention of payments. It is unclear if any fan leaders have been recruited from among the travelling England supporters.

Both Prince William and Sir Keir Starmer, both keen football fans, have said they will not travel to the World Cup because of Qatar's shoddy human rights record.

The Prince of Wales, who is President of the Football Association, was expected to attend games at the tournament, which starts next month.

But sources close to the heir to the throne said he no longer will due to a busy diary during the competition, The Sun reported.

William and wife Kate's schedules are laid out six months in advance, though no space was found for Qatar.

Protests have been held over over poor conditions for migrant workers and the country's criminalisation of same-sex relationships.

William became the first member of the Firm to appear on the cover of gay magazine Attitude in 2016, and commended the bravery of gay, lesbian and transgender young people who have been subjected to bullying.He said: "No one should be bullied for their sexuality."

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was accused of being "shockingly tone-deaf" on the issue during an appearance on LBC on Wednesday after warning gay attendees to be "respectful" in Qatar.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker criticised the remarks, tweeting: "Whatever you do, don’t do anything Gay. Is that the message?"

Mr Cleverly's fellow government minister later told LBC that football fans should not "compromise" on their identity at the World Cup.

The England captain Harry Kane is among several skippers planning to wear a rainbow “OneLove” armband at the competition.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International has also called on Fifa to pay at least £350million in compensation to victims of migrant worker abuses.