Qatar to 'pay for fans to go to World Cup' - as long as they report 'offensive' comments

30 October 2022, 19:29

Football fans are to be paid to be ambassadors at the World Cup
Football fans are to be paid to be ambassadors at the World Cup. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Qatar will pay for some football fans' flights and hotels at the World Cup - as long as they promote the tournament online and report "offensive" social media comments, according to reports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

So-called fan leaders will get the free trip to the biggest event in football next month, in exchange for promoting the World Cup on social media.

They also have to notify the organising "Supreme Committee" (SC) of "offensive, degrading or abusive" comments underneath their posts.

It comes after a slew of negative headlines for Qatar over next month's World Cup, with LGBT activist Peter Tatchell allegedly arrested in the country for demonstrating against the country's homophobic laws.

England manager Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate. Picture: Getty

Activists have also long protested the country's attitude towards its migrant workers, many of whom have reportedly died building World Cup stadiums.

In a code of conduct for fan leaders, Qatar's organising committee added: "We are not asking you to [be] a mouth piece for Qatar, but it would obviously not be appropriate for you to disparage Qatar [or] the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy".

The code of conduct also warned that: "You understand that SC will be monitoring your Posts."

If fan leaders do not comply with the code of conduct, the organisers can tear up their agreement.

Netherlands football fans
Some Netherlands football fans have reportedly signed up to the agreement. Picture: Getty

Some 50 Dutch fans have signed up for the programme, according to the NOS news outlet in the Netherlands, although the tournament organisers were looking for fan leaders from every country taking part in the World Cup.

Those fans will also reportedly be required to take part in the opening ceremony, the first match, and in the public squares in the country's distinctive orange shirts.

"The camera will zoom in on our orange-clad group at the opening," said Leon van der Wilk, who is organising the trip on behalf of the Dutch supporters.

"In addition, we will regularly appear on squares in our orange shirts and we participate in the supporters' World Cup, in which fans play five against five."

This appears to be the first time ordinary fans have been paid to go to a tournament, although it is not unusual for celebrities and influencers to get similar treatment.

The FA said in March 2021 that it was looking for 15-20 fan leaders, although it made no mention of payments. It is unclear if any fan leaders have been recruited from among the travelling England supporters.

Both Prince William and Sir Keir Starmer, both keen football fans, have said they will not travel to the World Cup because of Qatar's shoddy human rights record.

The Prince of Wales, who is President of the Football Association, was expected to attend games at the tournament, which starts next month.

But sources close to the heir to the throne said he no longer will due to a busy diary during the competition, The Sun reported.

William and wife Kate's schedules are laid out six months in advance, though no space was found for Qatar.

Protests have been held over over poor conditions for migrant workers and the country's criminalisation of same-sex relationships.

William became the first member of the Firm to appear on the cover of gay magazine Attitude in 2016, and commended the bravery of gay, lesbian and transgender young people who have been subjected to bullying.He said: "No one should be bullied for their sexuality."

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was accused of being "shockingly tone-deaf" on the issue during an appearance on LBC on Wednesday after warning gay attendees to be "respectful" in Qatar.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker criticised the remarks, tweeting: "Whatever you do, don’t do anything Gay. Is that the message?"

Mr Cleverly's fellow government minister later told LBC that football fans should not "compromise" on their identity at the World Cup.

The England captain Harry Kane is among several skippers planning to wear a rainbow “OneLove” armband at the competition.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International has also called on Fifa to pay at least £350million in compensation to victims of migrant worker abuses.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Marcia Walker is in HMP Frankland

Trans child rapist being held in isolation at men's prison because she is 'too dangerous' for women's jail

Luke O'Connor

Teenager charged with murder of 'lively, bubbly, beautiful' student who was killed in Manchester in 'random' attack

Police are appealing for witnesses to the murder to come forward

Waterloo murder: victim of fatal stabbing named

A man is reported to have fallen overboard from a Stena Line ferry

Desperate hunt for man thought to have fallen overboard from Stena Line ferry

The collapsed bridge in Gujarat

At least 68 dead after hundreds of people plunged into river in suspension bridge collapse in India's western Gujarat state
Emergency services and migrants at the scene at the Port of Dover

'He was laughing while doing it': man who hurled petrol bombs at Dover migrant processing centre found dead

Suella Braverman is under renewed pressure over the housing of migrants

Nearly 1,000 migrants arrive in UK in single day amid claims Suella ignored advice she was detaining people unlawfully

Liz Truss reportedly spend her final days in office in fear of a nuclear attack

Liz Truss 'obsessed with wind charts and weather forecasts because she feared nuclear fallout' in final days in office

The incident happened on Meadowbrook Road

Man, 79, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman shot dead in Merseyside

Nancy Pelosi said the attack on her husband has left her traumatised

Nancy Pelosi 'heartbroken and traumatised' after husband attacked with hammer at their home

Liz Truss' phone was reportedly hacked by Russian spies

Calls for urgent investigation over claims Liz Truss' phone was hacked by Russian spies

South Korea is in a period of national mourning after a stampede left over 150 young people dead

Nation in mourning after at least 154 people dead and over 130 injured in Seoul Halloween crush

Boris Johnson (L) is reportedly planning to attend Cop27, unlike Rishi Sunak

No.10 concern as Boris Johnson 'planning to attend Cop27' - despite PM Rishi Sunak not going

Saifullah Paracha (L), the oldest prisoner at Guantanamo, has been released after 17 years

Oldest prisoner in Guantanamo Bay released and reunited with family after 17 years - without ever being charged

Suella Braverman is under renewed pressure over the housing of migrants

Suella Braverman 'ignored advice' that she was breaking the law by keeping migrants for weeks in disease-ridden centres

Sydney, 10, has lost the football shirt given to her by her late father Dave

Girl searching for football top given by her late father before he died - and later mistakenly donated to charity shop

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police are appealing for witnesses to the murder to come forward

'I heard a scream': locals speak out after Waterloo murder, as police call for witnesses with knifeman still at large
Liz Truss' phone was reportedly hacked by Russian spies

Russian spies 'hacked Liz Truss' phone', revealing 'secret negotiations with allies' and 'criticisms of Boris'
59 people have died in a crush in Seoul

At least 146 dead and 150 injured in Seoul after thousands of Halloween revellers caught in huge stampede
Trevor Noah (L) has insisted he never said the whole of the UK was racist

'I never said the whole UK was racist': Trevor Noah hits back at critics after claiming 'British backlash' to Sunak becoming PM
Luke O'Connor

Manchester murder: man arrested on suspicion of killing of 'gentle giant' student

Britain has denied Russian claims that it blew up the Nord Stream pipelines

'Peddling false claims': UK slams Russia for accusing Royal Navy of blowing up Nord Stream pipeline
Troops on the HMS Medway destroyed a smugglers' boat

Royal Navy ship torches and sinks smugglers' boat containing £24m cocaine haul after dramatic Caribbean chase
Sunderland Airshow will not return because it is 'hard to justify' in the face of a climate crisis, the council has said

Sunderland Airshow axed due to 'global climate emergency' after three yers of cancellations due to Covid
A man was stabbed on Frazier Street near Waterloo Station

Man stabbed to death near Waterloo Station with knifeman still on the run

James Porritt was attacked by Ricky Morgan last year

'It's everyone's nightmare': Victim of machete-wielding 'Terminator' knifeman recounts harrowing attack on the Tube

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy has clashed with a caller saying complaining about childcare is 'demeaning'

Complaining about childcare costs is ‘demeaning’, says childminder

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC
LBC caller: 'I think Rishi Sunak is potentially more dangerous than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.'

Rishi Sunak is potentially 'more dangerous' than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, LBC caller says
Suella on immigration

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Suella Braverman's ‘distasteful’ rhetoric and ‘animus against immigrants’
Nick Ferrari

'Women aren't clothes to be popped on and off according to political ambition': Feminist rebukes Eddie Izzard's gender expression
Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who says ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap but can’t say the cost

Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who claims ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap without knowing the cost
Marr takes on Just Stop Oil protesters

'Punch me on the nose and I won't listen': Andrew Marr destroys Just Stop Oil protests over painting stunts
Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Reappointing Braverman is a political mistake Sunak can and should fix

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else.'

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else', says charity worker

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit