Smiling Queen awarded Canterbury Cross by archbishop for 'unstinting' service to church

21 June 2022, 22:01

The Archbishop of Canterbury presented the Queen with a special Canterbury Cross
The Archbishop of Canterbury presented the Queen with a special Canterbury Cross . Picture: Getty

By Megan Hinton

The queen was pictured without her walking stick today as the Archbishop of Canterbury presented her with a special Canterbury Cross for her "unstinting service" to the Church of England over the last 70 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 96-year-old head of state held a face-to-face audience with the Archbishop of Canterbury at Windsor Castle on Tuesday afternoon after he missed the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral as part of the Platinum Jubilee weekend due to Covid.

The Most Reverend Justin Welby gave the Queen the small silver cross, inspired by a 9th century Saxon brooch and incorporating a triquetra pattern, as a "heartfelt symbol" of the church's "love, loyalty and affection".

It was a tribute to her outstanding service to the Church of England, and in honour of her Platinum Jubilee.

Her Majesty, who has recently struggled with mobility issues, was pictured smiling without the aid of a walking stick on Tuesday afternoon.

Presented in a vivid red box and attached to a blue ribbon, the cross was specially crafted for its royal recipient with platinum inserts in recognition of her milestone 70 years on the throne.

The Queen, who has a deep Christian faith, is Supreme Governor of the Church of England and Defender of the Faith.

Read more: Queen and Charles lead tributes to William on 40th birthday

In the citation for the cross, which was also given to the Queen as a framed piece of calligraphy, the archbishop praised the monarch and hailed "her care for the unity of her people and the welfare of the least fortunate" as a "constant inspiration to the whole church".

The Queen's life was "an example of a Christian life well led," he said.

The citation read: "Throughout her reign, Her Majesty has duly upheld both the Christian religion and the Church of England in her roles as Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

"Whether in the formality of opening sessions of General Synod or the more intimate context of her personal addresses to the nation and Commonwealth at Christmas, Her Majesty has made manifest her own deep faith and its relevance to all that she undertakes.

"Her subtle understanding of the changing position of the Established Church in England has sustained and encouraged laity and clergy alike.

"Her care for the unity of her people and the welfare of the least fortunate have been a constant inspiration to the whole Church. Hers is an example of the Christian life well led.

Read more: William's blueprint for his monarchy: Prince 'plans to ban Andrew' and increase activism

"This presentation of the Canterbury Cross is a heartfelt symbol of the love, loyalty and affection in which the Church of England holds Her Majesty and it represents the recognition and gratitude of her whole Church for her seventy years of unstinting service. God Save The Queen!"

The Canterbury Cross is presented each year as part of the annual Lambeth Awards to a small number of recipients who have shown outstanding service to the church.

The cross's design is inspired by a Saxon brooch which was found in Canterbury in 1867 and dates from around 850AD. It incorporates the motif of a triquetra pattern: a three-cornered knot, symbolising the Christian Trinity, on each of its four curved arms.

The tips of the arms suggest arcs of a single circle, giving the overall effect of a round wheel.

The calligraphic citation was produced by Margot Riordan-Eva, Lambeth Palace's calligrapher, who was taught calligraphy by Benedictine nuns at school.

The Queen, who is facing ongoing mobility issues, had a busy start to June as the nation celebrated her jubilee during a four-day weekend of festivities.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Bill of Rights could ignore European Court of Human Rights judgments blocking removal flights to Rwanda

Dominic Raab plans law to ignore Euro court ruling to block Rwanda deportations

Joe Lycett was investigated by police after an audience member was offended by one of his jokes

Comedian Joe Lycett investigated by police after offended fan complained about joke

Tributes have flooded in for a pilot and a teenage German exchange student who died in a helicopter (same model as pictured) crash

Tributes flood in for pilot and exchange student, 16, who died in helicopter crash

Exclusive
Alistair Darling speaks to Andrew Marr

Don't rise to Tory bait, the rail strikes are their fault, Alistair Darling tells Labour

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a mother and her five-year-old daughter, were found stabbed

Man, 37, arrested after mother and son, 5, stabbed to death in north London

Higher risk men will be offered a smallpox vaccine

Gay and bisexual men to be offered monkeypox vaccine as virus spreads

Ed Sheeran and his co-songwriters have been awarded more than £900,000

Ed Sheeran awarded almost £1million in legal costs after copyright win

Anas Sarwar was on the picket line at Edinburgh Waverley station.

Scottish Labour leader defies Keir Starmer to stand on picket line

The forms were introduced after the Grenfell disaster

Man charged after 88 cladding safety forms brought in after Grenfell 'fraudulently filled out'
British commuters have been infuriated at the effect of the rail strikes

Furious commuter blocks packed bus as week of rail strike havoc begins

Prince William turns 40 today

Queen and Charles lead tributes to William on 40th birthday

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children on Buckingham Palace balcony

Where do Prince William and Kate Middleton live with their three children?

Oliver Dines - who had been serving as a police constable at West Mercia Police - has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Ex-police officer charged with sexually assaulting two women while on duty

Underground and strike signs

Tube and train strikes 2022: What are the rail strike dates for June and July?

Collin Reeves has been jailed for life

Ex-soldier Collin Reeves jailed for life for murdering neighbours as sons slept upstairs

Elon Musk's child has applied to change gender in a bid to be 'unrelated' to him

Elon Musk's trans child changes name and gender to be 'unrelated' to father

Latest News

See more Latest News

Congress Guns

Senators say agreement on gun violence compromise is at hand

Alan Cumming

Cruise ship with Broadway stars to steam off in spring 2023

A man rides a bicycle past a building damaged in Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

‘Everything is on fire’: Ukraine region weathers bombardment

Nearly 2,000 cast members practise sunrise yoga celebrating International Yoga Day in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Disney workers strike a pose on International Yoga Day

The Stonewall Inn bar in New York

Visitor centre dedicated to LGBTQ history to open next door to Stonewall Inn
Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pennsylvania

Kellogg Company to split into three firms

Flooded areas of Wuyuan County in south-eastern China's Jiangxi province

Flooding and landslides destroy buildings and roads in China

Couples dance at a club in Damascus, Syria

‘A breath of life’: Away from war, Syrians find their rhythm in ballroom dancing
A woman wearing a face mask exercises at a public park in Beijing

UN biodiversity summit moved from China due to Covid-19 policy
French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron holds post-election talks with French party leaders

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr mocked the Tories' position of attacking Labour for strikes

'I've had it up to here with this Labour government!' Andrew Marr on rail strikes 'blame game'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/06 | Watch again

James O'Brien blasts Ministers for boosting city fat cats' pay 'to show benefits of Brexit'

James O'Brien blasts Ministers for boosting city fat cats' pay 'to show benefits of Brexit'
Veteran journalist demands answers after Carrie Johnson story pulled

Veteran journalist demands answers after Carrie Johnson story pulled
RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle
'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises

'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises
Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800

Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800
Nadine Dorries backs banning trans women from women's sport

Nadine Dorries backs banning trans women from women's sport

Nadine Dorries speaks to Rachel Johnson | Watch again

Rachel Johnson hosts phone-in with Nadine Dorries |Rachel Johnson hosts phone-in with Nadine Dorries | Watch again
Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London