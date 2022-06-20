William's blueprint for his monarchy: Prince 'plans to ban Andrew' and increase activism

20 June 2022, 11:14 | Updated: 20 June 2022, 11:16

Prince William wants to continue his charity work, including with Mountain Rescue, and ban Prince Andrew from public life
Prince William wants to continue his charity work, including with Mountain Rescue, and ban Prince Andrew from public life. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Prince William's plan for the future of the British monarchy has been revealed, with barring Prince Andrew from public life and a greater focus on activism top of his list of priorities.

The Duke of Cambridge is pushing for his uncle to be removed completely from public life over his ties with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the Daily Mail reports.

His vision for the royal family also includes a big emphasis on campaigning work, including homelessness and the UK's housing crisis, as well as the environment.

The duke also believes - much like his father - that the royal family is more likely to survive if it is 'slimmed down'.

Prince William reportedly lobbied the Queen into making sure the Duke of York was not at last week's Garter Day service.

As part of his campaign to reduce Andrew's appearances in public, the second in line to the throne reportedly offered the monarch an ultimatum, telling her "it's him or me".

Prince William reportedly wants to ban the Duke of York from public life
Prince William reportedly wants to ban the Duke of York from public life. Picture: Alamy

Andrew had been keen to return to royal duties, but Charles and William warned the Queen of a public "backlash" if he was seen in public, the Sun reported.

A source also told the Evening Standard: "The Duke of Cambridge was adamant.

"If York insisted on taking part publicly, he would withdraw.

"It would have also meant that his wife Kate would also not have attended."

The Duke of Cambridge's alleged ultimatum reportedly led to the Duke of York being banned amid fears the crowds might boo him over his links to Jeffrey Epstein and alleged abuse of Virginia Giuffre.

After the talks the Queen decided her second son should only take part in private aspects of the Windsor ceremony, including a private lunch and ceremony investing new members of the Order of the Garter.

The decision was obviously made last minute because Andrew's name was on the order of service.

Prince William is second in line to the throne
Prince William is second in line to the throne. Picture: Alamy

It was reported last week that the disgraced Duke asked the Queen to reinstate his patronages and his HRH title.

He was stripped of them five months ago as a result of the case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, for which he made a multi-million payout in February.

But the Telegraph quoted an unnamed source as saying: "The colonelcy of the Grenadier Guards was his most coveted title and he wants it back.

"Having remained a Counsellor of State, he also believes he should be included at royal and state events.

"Most importantly for him is his status as an HRH and 'Prince of the Blood' and he feels that should be reinstated and his position recognised and respected."

The Duke wants to carry on his mother's legacy of charity work
The Duke wants to carry on his mother's legacy of charity work. Picture: Alamy

As well as barring Prince Andrew from public life, Prince William also wants his reign to have an emphasis on the charity work started by his mother.

It was a pledge he reiterated in an article in the Big Issue, penned by the Duke after he spent time with vendor for the magazine.

He is patron for a number of charities, including Mountain Rescue
He is patron for a number of charities, including Mountain Rescue. Picture: Alamy

"While I may seem like one of the most unlikely advocates for [solving homelessness], I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling," he wrote.

"I plan to do that now I'm turning 40, even more than I have in the past.

"So, for my part, I commit to continue doing what I can to shine a spotlight on this solvable issue not just today, but in the months and years to come.

"And in the years ahead, I hope to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to see the fantastic organisations doing inspiring work to support those most in need - just as my mother did for me."

