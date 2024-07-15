Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

15 July 2024, 18:10

Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on
Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The Queen was left amused after two cows got somewhat frisky during the Royals' visit to a Jersey farm show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Camilla had been patting one of the cows when the cattle got overly friendly with each other.

Left aghast by the interaction, she struggled to contain her hysterics as the animal she was stroking was mounted by another.

But she was quick to compose herself, while the King watched on in bewilderment.

The royals were on a tour of the Jersey Expo Event at Weighbridge Place in St Helier, an exhibition created to celebrate local agriculture, aquaculture and environmental initiatives.

The King and Queen travelled to Jersey on Monday as part of their first visit to the Channel Islands – which are Crown Dependencies off the north-west coast of France – since the King acceded to the throne.

They will travel to Guernsey on Tuesday, where they will attend a special sitting of the States of Deliberation and ancient ceremony of homage to the monarch, held outdoors on the St Peter Port seafront where islanders can watch the events.

Queen Camilla laughs as two Jersey Cows get overly friendly
Queen Camilla laughs as two Jersey Cows get overly friendly. Picture: Getty

Read More: Instagram influencer jailed for human trafficking and slavery

Read More: Home Secretary to investigate intimidation of candidates at General Election after 'disgraceful scenes'

During the visit to Jersey, the King and Queen were pulled away over a “false alarm”.

Camilla was eating an ice cream when a member of the visit team pulled both her and Charles away. The couple were then taken to the nearby Pomme d’Or Hotel.

It is understood a member of the visit team raised a concern, and after investigation, it turned out to be a false alarm.

A full background check was carried out and the programme resumed shortly afterwards.

The couple kicked off their tour by attending a special sitting of the States Assembly and the Royal Court. The crowd braved heavy showers and roared as the and King and Queen arrived in a purple Bentley.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey. Picture: Alamy
Queen Camilla attends The King’s Parade during an official visit to Jersey
Queen Camilla attends The King’s Parade during an official visit to Jersey. Picture: Getty

Following a prayer spoken in French, five of the senior seigneurs of the island paid homage to the King. This included the giving of locally laid duck eggs as a symbol of sustenance.

The royal couple then stopped to greet members of the public as they made their way to the open air expo, an event which focused on the island’s agriculture and fishing industries.

The King was all smiles as he laughed with onlookers, shaking hands and patting their dogs. He even apologised to the crowd for the poor weather – which did eventually brighten up.

Camilla, wearing a blue Anna Valentine silk shirt dress, was also in high spirits as she met the crowd.The King and Queen finished their tour of St Helier with a tea party at the Pomme d’Or Hotel.

The King is known as the Duke of Normandy on the Channel Islands – dating from when William the Conqueror’s son, Henry I, seized the Duchy of Normandy, including the islands, in 1106.

