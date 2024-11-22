Queen Camilla to miss Royal Variety as she continues recovery following chest infection

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Queen will not attend this year's Royal Variety performance as she continues her recover from a recent chest infection, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The performance, which will take place on Friday evening, is the latest high-profile event Her Majesty has missed in recent weeks after falling ill.

The chest infection saw the royal miss a string of appearances, most notably Remembrance events last weekend.

This year's Royal Variety, taking place at the Royal Albert Hall, will be hosted by comedian Alan Carr and actress Amanda Holden.

FILE - Queen Camilla applauds during a reception for winners of the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition, at Buckingham Palace in London, England, Thursday Nov. 21, 2024. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP, Pool, File). Picture: Alamy

This year's guest line-up includes Sir Elton John, Britain's Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, magician Stephen Mulhern and Eurovision winner.

The Queen has appeared at several events after falling ill with the infection earlier this month but doctors have advised her that she should prioritise rest.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest.

"With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight's Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned."

A Royal source said the Queen was "naturally disappointed to miss the evening's entertainments, and sends her sincere apologies to all those involved, but is a great believer that 'the show must go on".

"She hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon."

It is understood Camilla will remain in London on Friday and will then travel Sandringham for the following week as planned.