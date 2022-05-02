Queen hit by security breach after intruder 'spends night' in barracks near Windsor Castle

2 May 2022, 21:15 | Updated: 2 May 2022, 21:21

An investigation is under way after an intruder reportedly spent the night at barracks with Royal Guardsman
An investigation is under way after an intruder reportedly spent the night at barracks with Royal Guardsman. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

An investigation has been launched after an intruder 'spent the night' in barracks near Windsor Castle in an "extraordinary breach of security".

Police were alerted to reports of an intruder at Victoria Barracks in Sheet Street, Windsor, at 9.20am on Wednesday while the Queen was at Sandringham for Easter.

Soldiers were approached at the gate by the man who was pretending to be a priest, the Sun reported.

He allegedly spent the night eating and drinking with senior officers before being offered a bed for the night, despite showing no identification or credentials.

The barracks are home to the Coldstream Guards - recognised for their red jackets and black bearskin hats - who have a ceremonial role as protectors of Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

A source told the paper: "This is just an extraordinary breach of security.

"The guy turned up at the gate in the evening and said his name was Father Cruise and claimed to be a friend of the battalion's Padre Rev Matt Coles.

"He was invited in and offered something to eat in the Officer's Mess.

"Within a couple of hours, he was drinking with the officers in the bar and telling them stories of how he had served in Iraq.

"He was telling lots of tall stories and the lads were enjoying his banter and having a few drinks."

An army spokesperson said: "The army takes this breach of security extremely seriously and it will be thoroughly investigated as a matter of priority.

"This incident is now part of an ongoing investigation and it would therefore be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

A Thames Valley Police spokesman told the Sun: "We received a report of an intruder at Victoria Barracks in Sheet Street, Windsor, at 9.20am on Wednesday.

"Officers attended and removed the intruder from the barracks. No further action was required."

