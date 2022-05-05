Breaking News

Queen will not attend this year's royal garden parties amid mobility issues

The Queen will not attend any of this year's garden parties at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Queen will not attend this season's annual garden parties, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Instead she will be represented by other members of the Royal Family.

"Details on attendance will be confirmed in due course," the statement added.

The infamous garden parties will be held at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday 11 May, Wednesday 18 May and Wednesday 25 May.

One will also be held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on 29 June.

The parties will return for the first time in three years after they were cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic.

They are important events in the royal calendar as those who have served their country or communities are invited to the monarch's home.

The Queen has been forced to cancel a number of Royal appearances in recent months after recovering from Coronavirus and battling "mobility issues".

The 96-year-old monarch has been using a walking stick in public, including at the memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip.

Last week she held an in-person audience with the president of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis, at Windsor Castle - her first official engagement since her week-long break in Sandringham.

The head of state has missed a number of major events this year but has been carrying out virtual engagements and her other duties.

She was recently criticised for "standing by" disgraced Prince Andrew at Philip's memorial service.

The monarch walked arm-in-arm with Andrew, who recently settled a sex abuse case, into the church.

