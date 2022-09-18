Queue-pid: Two strangers hit it off after queueing to see the Queen together

The couple have been compared to characters in a romcom. Picture: Channel 4

By Asher McShane

Two strangers who hit it off after meeting in the queue to pay respects to the Queen have been compared to characters in a romcom.

Jack Cuiro and Zoe hit it off after learning they have ‘loads of things in common’ after spending hours in the queue together.

Zoe met Jack, saying the encounter was a ‘blessing in disguise’ and they kept each other entertained for many hours with ‘crisps and chat’.

Some suggested their meeting was like a scene from romcom Love Actually.

The reporter who interviewed them from Channel 4 tweeted: “Call me queue-pid.”

Jack said: “We met at 10:30pm last night and we've been throughout the whole thing 'till now.

“We've actually got loads of things in common,'

Zoe looked at Jack with a smile and agreed: “Yeah.”

The paid said they planned to stay in touch and would go to the funeral together on Monday.

Twitter users were thrilled at the interview. One wrote: “Hope they make a new Love Actually and it’s all set in the queue.”

Another said: “Richard Curtis romcom called The Queue, back end of 2023, cameo by David Beckham. Just warning you.”

Earlier today, Simon Crook tweeted: “Hope everybody realises Richard Curtis & Working Title are probably brainstorming a Love, Actually-style ensemble comedy drama called The Queue.”