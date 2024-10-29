Rachel Reeves vows to put 'more pounds in people’s pockets' in Budget despite admitting tough decisions to come

29 October 2024, 23:01

Reeves vowes to put 'more pounds in people’s pockets' despite admitting touch decisions to come in Budget
Reeves vowes to put 'more pounds in people’s pockets' despite admitting touch decisions to come in Budget. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Rachel Reeves has vowed to put 'more pounds in people’s pockets' despite warning of tough decisions to come.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Reeves, who will become the first female Chancellor of the Exchequer to deliver the Budget on Wednesday, is expected to prioritise fixing the NHS and growing the economy in tomorrow's announcement.

She will tell the House of Commons from the despatch box that there are "no shortcuts" to driving the economic growth Labour has promised to deliver other than to invest.

Ms Reeves is also expected to promise to the country that the "prize on offer" for Labour’s plans is "immense" after drawing criticisms for trailed policies ahead of the Budget.

The Government has already confirmed a swathe of policies, including that it will raise the cap on bus fares from £2 to £3, raise National Insurance hike for employers and impose VAT on private schools.

Follow LBC for all the latest news and analysis and in-depth covering of the first Labour Budget. Listen live on Global Player.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meeting Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves at Downing Street ahead of the Government's first budget on Wednesday
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meeting Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves at Downing Street ahead of the Government's first budget on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Labour MPs nervous ahead of 'tough decisions' in Wednesday's Budget

Read More: Everything we know about the Budget so far and what it will mean for you

The Chancellor will also lay out new funding to cut hospital waiting lists, pave the way for more affordable homes and rebuild crumbling schools.

She has warned that the tax hikes and borrowing increases she is considering may not be enough to undo “14 years of damage” to the NHS, despite plans to pump billions of pounds into the health service.

A hike in the minimum wage to £12.21 an hour is among the measures included, and Labour has also promised not to increase the headline taxes on the pay cheques of “working people”: national insurance, VAT and income tax.

Alongside its Budget analysis, fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will publish a report on the Conservatives’ legacy in government, which is expected to account for the so-called £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances.

Despite warnings from ministers that the Budget will include tough decisions on tax rises and spending cuts, Ms Reeves is expected to say: “My belief in Britain burns brighter than ever. And the prize on offer to today is immense.

She will add: “More pounds in people’s pockets. An NHS that is there when you need it. An economy that is growing, creating wealth and opportunity for all. Because that is the only way to improve living standards.

“And the only way to drive economic growth is to invest, invest, invest. There are no short cuts. To deliver that investment we must restore economic stability.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Health Secretary Wes Streeting speak with members of the staff during a visit to St George's Hospital, Tooting
Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Health Secretary Wes Streeting speak with members of the staff during a visit to St George's Hospital, Tooting. Picture: Alamy

Harking back to the Labour governments of Attlee, Wilson and Blair, Ms Reeves will say it is “not the first time that it has fallen to the Labour Party to rebuild Britain”.

“Today, it falls to this Labour Party, this Labour Government, to rebuild Britain once again,” she will add.

On Tuesday, the Chancellor confirmed a 6.7 per cent increase in the minimum wage, meaning it will rise to £12.21 an hour next year.

The increase, recommended by the Low Pay Commission, will mean an extra £1,400 a year for a full-time worker earning the main minimum wage rate, known as the national living wage, from April.

The Conservatives have continued to protest against the decision to limit the winter fuel allowance to all but the poorest pensioners.

Ms Reeves made the cut as part of a series of measures aimed at filling the reported £22 billion spending gap in the public finances.

Shadow chancellor Jeremy Hunt is contesting a report into the so-called black hole which is set to be released alongside the Budget.

Former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered the last Budget when the Conservatives were in Government
Former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered the last Budget when the Conservatives were in Government. Picture: Alamy

He has written to the country’s top civil servant, Simon Case, claiming the OBR risks “straying into political territory and failing to follow due process” as it plans to publish the report on the impact of Tory spending.

The report follows Ms Reeves’ claims that she unearthed £22 billion of unfunded spending when Labour came to power.

On Tuesday morning while visiting a south London hospital, the Chancellor said the Budget would help to end “neglect” of the health service, amid plans to spend £1.5 billion on new surgical hubs and scanners and £70 million for radiotherapy machines.

But she warned that turning around public services would take time, saying: “I don’t think in one Budget you can undo 14 years of damage.”

As Labour grapples with the public finances, other measures reported to be under consideration include raising fuel duty and inheritance tax.

In the Commons, Ms Reeves also hinted at at a reform to business rates, “as well as a business tax road map”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Children should get stickers not sweets during Halloween trick-or-treating, dentists demand (file image)

Children should get stickers not sweets during Halloween trick-or-treating, dentists demand

Ambulance worker messaged friend 'oopsie' after trying to kill boss in 'frenzied' hammer attack in row over shifts (Left: Smith, Right: Morton)

Ambulance worker messaged friend 'oopsie' after trying to kill boss in 'frenzied' hammer attack in row over shifts

The oak, thought to be at least 400 years old, is hidden away in a Sitka spruce plantation in Lochaber, in the Scottish Highlands.

'Hidden' 400-year-old oak named after Scottish band is crowned tree of the year

Teri Garr, who starred in Tootsie, Young Frankenstein and Friends, dies aged 79

Teri Garr, who starred in Tootsie, Young Frankenstein and Friends, dies aged 79

Rachel Reeves is putting the final touches on her first budget tonight - and the stakes couldn't be higher.

Everything we know about the Budget so far and what it will mean for you

The minimum wage will rise to £12.21 an hour

Millions of workers to get pay rise as Chancellor announces minimum wage increase

A boy fell ill after Salisbury poisoning victim Sergei Skripal gave him bread to feed ducks

Boy fell ill after Salisbury poisoning victim gave him bread to feed ducks, inquiry hears

Hayley Butler

British dog groomer, 40, dies after gastric band surgery in Turkey - as heartbroken family pay tribute

The Portuguese club said United have 'expressed interest' in paying the release clause

Sporting say Man Utd willing to pay €10m release clause for manager Ruben Amorim

British Airways plane being loaded with luggage and meals.

British Airways leaves seasoned flyers fuming after scrapping three-course in-flight meals in 'cost-cutting' move

Jimmy Donaldson, YouTube name MrBeast (left), Rosanna Pansino (right)

YouTube megastars at war: MrBeast 'reported to FBI' by Rosanna Pansino over ‘disturbing’ leaked messages

The Zimbabwean claimed his removal would breach his Article Eight rights to a family life under the ECHR

Zimbabwean who was jailed for causing death allowed to live in UK under ECHR after discovering he had a child

Southport stabbing suspect charged with creating ricin and possession of Al Qaeda Training Manual

Southport stabbing suspect charged with creating ricin and possession of Al Qaeda training manual

Lambert looked to evade officers chasing him on foot by running into a lake and swimming to an island in the middle

Man who swam through lake to evade police capture jailed for aggravated burglary

X-Factor star Levi Davis posted a chilling last video on social media in which he said he was being blackmailed by a criminal gang who threatened to kill him and his family.

Mother of Levi Davis calls on police to 'pull out the stops' in search like they did for Jay Slater and Madeleine McCann

The above-inflation increase will benefit young people the most

Boost for low-paid workers as minimum wage set to rise by 6% in Wednesday's Budget

Latest News

See more Latest News

Roger Taylor said Freddie Mercury sang like a 'manic goat' at the start of his career.

Queen drummer Roger Taylor compares Freddie Mercury's singing to a 'manic goat' before he became 'colossal force'
Robert Prussak, 57, approached the girl as she was standing outside Harrods department store

Former US pilot cleared of kidnapping and sexually assaulting nine-year-old girl in London

Alex Salmond's funeral takes place as mourners pay tribute to the 'loved' former SNP leader

Alex Salmond's funeral takes place in Aberdeenshire as mourners pay tribute to the 'loved' former SNP leader
"I Am Bolt" - World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

New music by deceased One Direction star Liam Payne to be released on Friday

Argentinian president Javier Milei has said they could take the Falklands through diplomacy

Britain's 'surrender' of the Chagos Islands shows how Argentina could take the Falklands, country's president claims
Dr Florian Willet, president of Sarco operator The Last Resort, and the suicide pod

‘She's still alive’: First Sarco suicide pod user ‘found with strangulation marks’ as boss remains in custody
CNN apologised after panelist thrown off air after RyanGirdusky told the British Muslim journalist: 'I hope your beeper doesn't go off'

CNN forced to apologise after panelist tells British Muslim journalist: 'I hope your beeper doesn't go off'
Aaron Bell has been reprimanded for alleged "brazen and drunken" sexual misconduct

Former Tory MP carried out 'brazen and drunken' sexual misconduct in parliament bar, panel finds
Iran has supplied the missiles to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine

Israel’s retaliatory strike on Iran disrupts Russia’s missile supply in Ukraine, exposing cracks in Moscow’s defence industry
A Palestinian girl inspects the rubble of a building after an Israeli strike in Beit Lahia, in Gaza. Gaza's civil defence agency said on October 29, that an overnight Israeli air strike killed more than 60 people in a residential building

At least 60 'killed in Israeli strike' on Gaza - as Hezbollah appoints new leader

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears
King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News