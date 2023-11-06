Radio presenter shot dead inside his home studio in the Philippines in attack live streamed on Facebook

6 November 2023, 10:38

Juan Jumalon was shot dead at his home
Juan Jumalon was shot dead at his home. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A radio presenter was shot dead inside his home in a brazen attack that was witnessed by people watching him broadcast his show live on Facebook.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The gunman gained entry to the home studio of provincial news broadcaster Juan Jumalon by pretending to be a listener.

He then shot the 57-year-old twice during a live morning broadcast from his home studio in Calamba town in Misamis Occidental province, police said.

The attacker snatched the victim's gold necklace before fleeing on a motorcycle with a companion, who had been waiting outside Mr Jumalon's house, police said.

An investigation is under way to identify the gunman and establish if the attack was work-related.

Read more: Girl whose father said 'it was a blessing' she was killed not abducted by Hamas 'is alive and held hostage'

Read more: Israel encircles Gaza City and splits strip 'in two' as it ramps up for major assault on Hamas

The Philippines has long been regarded as one of the most dangerous places for journalists in the world.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr strongly condemned the shooting and said he has ordered the national police to track down, arrest and prosecute the killers.

"Attacks on journalists will not be tolerated in our democracy and those who threaten the freedom of the press will face the full consequences of their actions," he said in a statement.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, a press freedom watchdog, said Mr Jumalon was the 199th journalist to be killed in the country since 1986, when democracy returned after a "People Power" uprising toppled dictator Ferdinand Marcos, the father of the current president, and forced him and his family into US exile.

"The attack is even more condemnable since it happened at Jumalon's own home, which also served as the radio station," the watchdog said.

A video of the attack shows the bespectacled Jumalon pausing and looking up at something away from the camera before two shots ring out. He slumps back in his chair as background music plays on.

He was pronounced dead on the way to a hospital.

The attacker was not seen on the Facebook livestream but police said they are checking if security cameras installed in the house and at neighbours' homes recorded anything.

In 2009, members of a powerful political clan and their associates gunned down 58 people, including 32 media workers, in a brazen execution-style attack in southern Maguindanao province. It was the deadliest single attack on journalists in recent history.

While the mass killing was later linked to a violent electoral rivalry common in many rural areas, it also showcased the threats faced by journalists in the Philippines.

A surfeit of unlicensed guns and private armies controlled by powerful clans and weak law enforcement in rural regions are among the security concerns journalists face in the poverty-stricken Southeast Asian country.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Antony Blinken

Antony Blinken struggles for support in efforts to help civilians in Gaza

Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter said Harry and Meghan's marriage will last 'years not decades'

Meghan and Harry's marriage will last 'years not decades', ex-Vanity Fair editor claims

Alessandra Sorcinelli claims she was told she could remain in the property in perpetuity

Silvio Berlusconi’s heirs in legal fight to cut off bunga-bunga showgirls

Antarctica

Man accused of assaulting woman in Antarctica ‘sent to icefield with students’

Israel Palestinians

Gaza City encircled as Israel splits territory into two

Emily Hand (l) and her father Thomas (r)

Girl whose father said 'it was a blessing' she was killed not abducted by Hamas 'is alive and held hostage'

The stuntman and his children were involved in a fatal car crash on October 31.

‘Avengers’ stuntman, 41, killed alongside his children in horror Halloween crash as family pay tribute

Nepal Earthquake

Aid trickles in to Nepal after 157 killed in earthquake

Election

Abortion tops agenda in US polls a year before presidential contest

'The Meghanaissance': Meghan planning a comeback

'Meghanaissance': Meghan may return to tv or write a tell-all memoir as part of a comeback

The man fell into the River Ouse and was eventually rescued

Onlookers failed to help drowning man 'and took selfies' after he fell into deep river in Yorkshire

Eight officers were injured during the 'serious disturbances'.

Eight cops injured in Bonfire Night of ‘violence’ as officers petrol-bombed amid clash with youths

Exclusive
The former top Met cop says he thinks the march will be allowed to go ahead

Met 'won't bow to political pressure' over pro-Palestine Armistice Day protest, ex top cop says, amid calls to cancel

Exclusive
Scouts abuse survivors are calling on the charity to make urgent changes to protect children from predators

Scouts urged to make urgent changes to protect children from predators

Harry has 'snubbed' an invite to the King's birthday soiree.

Prince Harry snubs invite to King’s 75th birthday as Charles ‘heartbroken they haven’t been able to solve issues'

Thousands have been left without water in Surrey.

‘Major incident’ declared in Surrey as 13,000 homes left without water after UK battered by Storm Ciarán

Latest News

See more Latest News

Australia Car Accident

Five dead after car crashes into pub’s outdoor dining area in Australia

Gaza City has been encircled amid heavy bombing from the IDF ahead of an anticipated ground offensive.

Israel encircles Gaza City and splits strip 'in two' as it ramps up for major assault on Hamas
Medicine shortages in the NHS are 'as bad as they've ever been' as a new report blames Brexit for the supply issues.

NHS drug shortages 'as bad as they've ever been' as experts blame Brexit red tape

Riot police have responded to a mob of youths throwing fireworks and petrol bombs in an Edinburgh suburb on Guy Fawkes Night.

Riot police respond to 'youths throwing fireworks and petrol bombs at officers' in Edinburgh suburb
Oliver Dowden has denied claims that the Conservative party did not deal with several rape claims against one of its MPs.

Dowden denies reports of 'serial rapist' covered up by Conservative party in letter published in exposé
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves from the door of his plane

Blinken steps up Mid East diplomacy with West Bank talks with Palestinian leader

Israel Palestinians

Israeli troops ‘have surrounded Gaza City’ as telecoms hit by another outage

A man is led away by police at the airport in Hamburg

Four-year-old girl safe as Hamburg airport gunman arrested

Snow will return to Britain after a wet and torrid autumn

Exact date that Brits will face 'Arctic blast' of snow and rain after Storm Ciarán heaped misery on the UK
Palestinians look for survivors of the Israeli bombardment in the Maghazi refugee camp

Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camps as Israel rejects call to suspend fighting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan and Harry attended a Katy Perry concert in Vegas

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Katy Perry's Las Vegas concert - despite 'grudge' over wedding dress comment
Meghan Markle 'wanted to move into Windsor Castle'

Meghan 'wanted to live in Windsor Castle' after marrying Harry but was 'turned down' as Queen felt it 'inappropriate'
William and Kate in Scotland

Princess of Wheels! Kate dazzles kids with cycling skills before caring for 'brave' boy who fell off his bike

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit