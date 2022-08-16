'Disgraceful and dangerous': RAF face backlash after 'recruitment freeze for white men' in a bid to improve diversity

16 August 2022, 18:40 | Updated: 16 August 2022, 18:52

RAF face backlash after 'recruitment freeze for white men'
RAF face backlash after 'recruitment freeze for white men'. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The Royal Air Force has "paused" offering new roles to white men in a move that has caused widespread backlash, it has been reported.

Allegedly, the RAF have temporarily stopped recruiting white males in favour of ethnic minorities and women in a bid to improve their diversity quota.

According to Sky News, multiple defence sources claimed the head of RAF recruitment had resigned after concerns were raised about hiring restrictions.

The news outlet reported that the senior female officer had imposed a temporary freeze on recruitment but the move cause widespread backlash from officers who claim the move puts the UK's security at risk by prioritising diversity over recruiting the right candidate for the job.

A spokesperson for Rishi Sunak told Sky News: "The only thing that should matter in recruitment is the content of your character, not your sex or the colour of your skin.

"That the Ministry of Defence would allow Britain's security to potentially be put at risk by a drive for so called 'diversity' is not only disgraceful, it is dangerous."

But an RAF spokesperson denied the allegations saying: "There is no pause in Royal Air Force recruitment and no new policy with regards to meeting in-year recruitment requirements.

"Royal Air Force commanders will not shy away from the challenges we face building a service that attracts and recruits talent from every part of the UK workforce.

"As with the Royal Navy and British Army, we are doing everything we can to encourage recruiting from under-represented groups and ensure we have a diverse workforce.

"The Royal Air Force has a well-earned reputation for operational excellence that is founded on the quality of all our people. We will always seek to recruit the best talent available to us."

